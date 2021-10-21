Live Well Geary County has been working with New Venture Advisors to create a food system plan for Junction City.
Live Well Geary County board member Susan Jagerson presented their Food System Plan at the City Commission meeting Tuesday. Once complete, Jagerson said they will ask the City Commission to adopt the plan so they can move forward.
The 10-year plan is designed to reduce food insecurity and food waste, while increasing equal access to healthy and locally grown foods, as well as supporting gardening. The plan includes increasing revenue for farmers and encouraging them to sell locally.
“There is a significant unmet demand for locally grown foods,” Jagerson said. “Increasing the sale of locally grown foods would increase access to healthy foods, increase revenue for farmers and keep dollars local.”
Jagerson said most farm operations in the county produce for global markets instead of for local sale.
To develop the plan, they looked at the data they had from 2017 and had to do an assessment to update the information, Jagerson said. The data shows that 14% of residents were food insecure in 2019, which rose to 16.3% in 2020, due to unemployment caused by the pandemic. 2021 projections land at around 15%.
“We rank as one of the highest counties in food insecurity,” Jagerson said. “Accessible local foods remain a challenge in Junction City.”
Aspects of the food system plan, which is funded by the Blue Cross Blue Shield Pathways to a Healthy Kansas Grant, include fostering profitable agriculture and food business, supporting entrepreneurs in agriculture and food, creating new jobs and opportunities, increasing access to healthy and nutritious food for all, supporting skills in gardening and food preparation, protecting soil, water and air quality, reducing food waste, celebrating diversity of food and agriculture in the community and empowering everyone to participate equally in the food system.
Jagerson said they plan to do some surveys and attain more feedback within the next few months. They hope to return with the finished plan by early next year to present and attain approval from the City Commission.
One of their upcoming programs to assist in their food security efforts is their upcoming Senior Meals Program they are launching in November. The free meals will take place every Monday at the Larry Dixon Center at 920 W. 6th St. from 5:30-7:30 p.m. starting Nov. 1.
To-go meals will also be available and masks and social distancing polices are to be followed.
The program is also looking for volunteers to help prepare by doing things like repping and cooking meals, staffing the kitchen, guiding traffic at the Bi-Centennial Crossing, greeting attendees and cleaning up.
More information about the program and the food system plan can be found on their website at livewellgearycounty.org. They can be contacted through email at livewellgearycounty@gmail.com or by calling 785-223-1654.
