“I take what’s in your head and paint it on your walls, and hopefully better than you’ve imagined it,” said Mindy Allen, of Mindy’s Murals, referring to her art.
Allen is an artist who has added color to Junction City, honoring the police force, military and Junction City’s heritage through her murals. Allen’s murals can be seen throughout the city, decorating buildings, houses and fences. Through her murals, Allen hopes to bring a smile to people’s faces, lift spirits, brighten hearts and honor locals.
Allen said she started creating art at a young age. She would try to copy photos that she saw in books or other media when she was young, and she remembers her teachers hanging her artwork up in class and telling her how good it was.
The idea of painting murals came into her mind when her children were young. She wanted to make sure her children loved their rooms, so she painted each of them. She did the same thing for her nieces’ rooms.
“After that, a few more people started to call me asking for murals. Eventually I decided I wanted to try it as a job and see if I could make a living doing it for others,” Allen said. “I started out thinking I’d do other painting like regular house painting and furniture to fill in with murals, and it has grown so that now I can barely keep up with just murals. I feel very blessed.”
Allen was living in Scott City at the time, where she grew up and attended high school. She later earned a degree in graphic design from K-State in 1994.
After painting murals for nine years, Allen said it’s difficult to recall just how many she’s created.
“It started out as much smaller jobs like painting children’s names on walls or simple projects in people’s homes,” she said. “Since I’ve moved here to Junction City, it has grown into larger exterior murals, and this is what I really enjoy.”
Since then, she has done countless murals in Scott City, Manhattan, Junction City and other surrounding towns. Allen moved to Junction City in February 2020 and has accomplished around seven highly visible exterior murals in Junction City, in addition to fences, sheds and smaller projects.
When she isn’t painting, Allen said she enjoys going to CrossFit, spending time with her loved ones and dogs and fixing up her house. When asked what her inspiration was for the murals, Allen said those who hire her inspire her. She listens to them and builds off their feedback.
“I always want to be better and learn new techniques,” she said. “I see other artists murals and how good they are, and I try to learn some of those same processes and apply it to my own work. I’m learning how to use an air gun and spray paint.”
Allen said she always hopes her artwork will turn out better than expected and make her clients especially pleased with the results.
“I want them to look at it and think that is better then what they had imagined, and there isn’t anything they would want to change,” she said. “I want them to love it every time they look at it and feel it was worth the money they spent on it.”
Through her colorful and bright paintings, Allen said she hopes to spread the message of happiness, so that people going past them feel uplifted.
Allen created one of her murals, at 210 E. 9th St., to honor Junction City Police Department. Depicted in the mural is the community they serve. Allen symbolized Kansas and Junction city throughout the mural with the sunflower and buffalo, the Blue Jay, representing the Junction City High School, the Grand Army of the Republic Memorial Arch, which stands in Heritage Park, the Big Red One logo, representing Fort Riley and the 1st Infantry Division, and in the very center are two police officers.
JCPD Chief John Lamb said the Memorial Arch is emblematic of the Junction City community itself, and the way the officers are positioned in front of it stands for the ways in which JCPD officers protect the members of that community.
Other murals Allen has done in Junction City can be seen on the two exterior walls of K’s Beauty Salon at 407 W. 6th St., on the alley wall by Spin On Fitness at 716 N. Washington St., the limestone brick wall above The Furniture Store sign and on the exterior walls of Crossfit Gym and Frontier Spirits in Junction City.
Allen is currently booked for art projects until next June. Her prices start at $150 and depend on the size and detail of the project, where it’s located, the surface and what the client wants to spend on it.
She paints on propane tanks for $250 and up, having painted the American flag and sunflowers on propane tanks in the past.
Those who would like to hire Allen for Mural artwork or show appreciation for her work can contact her at mindylulu12@gmail.com, Facebook under Mindy’s Murals or on Instagram@mindysmurals.
