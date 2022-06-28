Local artist Tracy Lebo does a variety of styles of artwork, but one of her most unique styles is Speed Performance Painting.
Lebo will be doing a Speed Painting Performance at the Sundown Salute Celebration in
Milford on Friday and Saturday evenings during an intermission between band performances at 9:30 p.m.
Lebo described the Speed Performance Painting as combining painting on a large blank canvas that is rotated while creating an image, incorporating background patriotic themed music.
“Allowing the audience to participate in the visual spinning painting is sort of a suspenseful ‘wait for it’ for a patriotic image to appear. I find it to be quite fun to do,” she said.
Sundown Salute made an impression on Lebo at an early age, and now she is a main attraction at this year’s 4th of July celebration in Milford through her art. She said she is honored to perform as part of the celebration.
“When I was 12 years old in the spring of 1972, my father took a job working for Mobile Traveler,” she said. “I actually attended the very first Sundown Salute at the Milford Dam and watched the fireworks display, in a Glastron Boat that my father purchased across the street from Mobile Traveler from Hildy’s Boats and Motors in 1972.”
In the past, Lebo has donated several of her works to Kansas State University, for the Ahearn Scholarship Fund for the annual Harley Days that takes place during the Football Season. She created two Wildcat Sculptures for the 150th Sesquicentennial Celebration for Kansas State University Wildcat Engineering College that is now located at the Bluemont Hotel in Manhattan. She also created a sculpture for the KSU Foundation, which is located at a bank in northeast Kansas.
Lebo said she got started doing artwork from an early age. She said she enjoyed her elementary art class while she lived in Iowa but took her first real art course in pottery at Cloud County Community College in 1978.
Lebo graduated graduated from Kansas State University in 1982 with a Bachelor’s Degree in Art Education, and then again with a Masters in Curriculum and Instruction.
“As an art teacher, I had the opportunity to work in multiple mediums. I like anything artistic from two dimensional, paintings, drawings, photography, graphic design and three dimensional sculpture, clay, wood, all the way to creating sets for play and stage productions,” she said.
Lebo serves on the “A Mural Movement” committee in Clay Center and organized and helped design a bronze tiger sculpture at Clay Center Community High School. Currently she is working on a project for the National Junior Angus Association, to be held in Kansas City this July, as well as planning for the Speed Painting Performance.
Lebo currently lives in Wakefield and has recently retired from teaching. She looks forward to having more time to create art. She said she creates a lot of her artwork after people inquire and she does not currently sell her art in stores. She is working on a few projects for individuals that she says will keep her busy until the end of the year.
“I enjoy creating art that tells a story that portrays some type of information or emotion to the viewer,” she said. “It may be what I tried to share or they may find something else that they read into the artwork.”
The Sundown Salute committee will be donating the painting she will be doing on Friday night to the family of Mick Wunder.
Lebo can be contacted at Lebolebo12@gmail.com, on Instagram at @Lebolebo12 and on Facebook under LeboHesterLebo.
