A Junction City chef will spend the spring and summer in Orlando, Florida at Walt Disney World’s Culinary Program to learn more about her craft and bring more experience to her business.
Martine Chery-Hilaire, also known as Chef Matou, was born and raised in Haiti. She came to the U.S. in 2003, and currently resides in Junction City, running a business that brings authentic Haitian cuisine to the Flint Hills.
Chery-Hilaire’s business includes a food truck called The Green Machine, personal chef services, catering, adventure packages and food preparation. She has also taught her own cooking classes.
The name of her business is Chez Matou. Chery-Hilaire said she named it that because the French word “chez” means “at someone’s house” and Matou is her nickname. To her, the name portrays that her business is warm and welcoming.
Chery-Hilaire has been in the area since 2009 and registered her businesses in 2019. Recently, she graduated from Auguste Escoffier School of Culinary Arts, where she studied American gastronomy and cuisine staples from multiple countries. After her third child was still-born in 2020, Chery-Hilaire continued her schooling, looking for a way to cope with the grief. Then she found out about Walt Disney World’s Culinary Program through the school, which partners with Disney.
“We were informed about the program, and I said, ‘that is something that I really want to do,’” she said.
Chery-Hilaire has many hobbies, including styling hair, singing and songwriting. She is a military veteran who served five years in the U.S. Army. She has two children, and her husband, Kersaint Hilaire, works with her at their business as the manager. He will serve as the chef while she is away at the program between now and August.
Although she has been cooking since she was 14 years old, Chery-Hilaire said she didn’t initially think of cooking as something she wanted to make a career out of.
“I never looked at it as a career, but I enjoyed cooking, and now I feel like having gone to culinary school kind of reinforced my skills to do it even more,” she said.
Chery-Hilaire said she likes Junction City because of its slower pace and the connection the people have to each other. She hopes, through her authentic Haitian cuisine, people will understand that Haiti is more than just the political chaos that people see on the media, and its people are hard-working and focus on community and hospitality.
“We love others, we embrace others, we care, we share,” she said. “We are about community.”
Chery-Hilaire said she hopes to focus on her fine dining experience during the program. With 600 places to work at in food services there, she said she will be learning about fast food, sauces, sandwiches and salads, fine dining and even cooking on stage.
“(Finding out I was accepted) was one of the best days of my life,” she said. “Even though it’s nerve-wracking that I am leaving my family behind, I’m also excited about the opportunity to work in a world class type culinary environment, and you never know what celebrity chef you can have mentor you, and you can learn from the best. I think that is the most exciting part for me. I want to learn from the best and become the best myself.”
Her goal through the program is to refine herself and her skills and then apply all the things she learns to her business when she returns. Chery-Hilaire said her family has been a big support to her throughout her endeavors.
To learn more about her business, visit the website at chezmatou.com or the Facebook page at @authentichaitiancuisine.chezmatou. The business is currently in transition to 1020 N. Washington St. in Junction City. When it opens again, it will serve dinner on Thursdays from 5-9 p.m. and lunch Fridays and Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
