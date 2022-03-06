The Junction City/Geary County Crime Stoppers honored and awarded 14 people who work in and with law enforcement Friday at the 7th Annual Law Enforcement Banquet, held at Acorns Resort.
Congressman Tracey Mann attended as the guest speaker at the event, and with him, his 8-year-old son, Austin.
More than 200 people attended the buffet-style banquet, including many members of local law enforcement, the Geary County Sheriff’s Department, Junction City Police Department, Fort Riley Police Department, Grandview Plaza Police Department and other organizations.
Rick Roberts, chairman of the Crime Stoppers Board of Directors, made the opening remarks and introduced special guests at the events.
Jared Minary, Forensic Video Technician of Lincoln Police Department in Nebraska, spoke at the event, informing people on just how important Crime Stopper tips are in investigations. He said some investigations would be way longer if not for the tips the police receive through Crime Stoppers.
“If it wasn’t for Crime Stoppers being out there, we wouldn’t have had those tips, because a lot of the people who called in were too scared to tell us what happened, what they knew,” he said. “You guys have a great Crime Stoppers program here, one of six in Kansas that is active, and that’s saying a lot for the entire state.”
He said he is always happy to see the local people volunteering to work hard to help law enforcement stop crime in their communities. He asked those on the local Crime Stoppers Board of Directors to stand, and the attendees recognized them for their work.
Mann said he was proud to be at the event with members of such great law enforcement in the state.
“The law enforcement in this county is second to none,” he said. “You are Kansas’ finest and bravest public servants.”
Mann said he found it unbelievable that in some places, he has so advocate for funding law enforcement against those who advocate for defunding police. He said there has been a rise in crime in areas, which stems from the “defund the police nonsense.”
“The choir needs to sing loudly, and we need that choir to grow,” Mann said. “Now more than ever, we need to stand with our law enforcement officers who protect our communities, our homes and our children.”
Beth Hudson, member of USD 475 Board of Education, presented the awards, which were plaques and roses, to the honorees.
From Junction City Police Department, Officer Derrick Davis, Detective Troy Watson, Cathy Fahey and Cindy Sinklier received awards.
From Geary County Sheriff’s Department, Major Justin Floberg, Deputy James Garcia and Deputy Kevin Albrecht received awards.
Officer Charles (Nick) Prather of Grandview Plaza Police Department, Lt. Curtis Haug of Fort Riley Police Department and John Mohlman of Fort Riley Criminal Investigation Department received awards.
Victoria Rumbaugh of the 8th Judicial District received an award, along with three people from the 8th Judicial District Community Corrections: Dale Dennison., Ashlynn Griffin and Katelyn Gloe.
