Bud and Charlotte Mooney, of Junction City, have spent 58 years as a married couple this year, but they’ve known each other for much longer, as they were friends since they were teenagers.
Bud, who will be 80 this year, was living in Hutchinson and was 14 years old when Charlotte’s family moved to the area. She was 12 at the time. Bud and Charlotte’s families got to know each other from church, and Bud became good friends with Charlotte’s brother.
The two soon became good friends as well and started hanging out together. The Mooneys aren’t really sure at what exact point their relationship took a turn, because they already spent so much time together as friends that it was a natural progression.
“Bud was always around, and we went places together as friends with a group,” Charlotte said. “We hadn’t really dated, but we’d been so many places together.”
After her brother’s wedding, Bud asked Charlotte to go out with him and the two started officially dating and were engaged soon after.
The wedding was scheduled, but Charlotte said she postponed it because she had known Bud for so long as friends and wanted to be absolutely certain they were meant to spend life together.
Bud joined the air guard in December 1963 and went to basic training that April. The two wrote to each other nearly every day. Before he returned, Charlotte was certain about moving forward with their wedding.
“By the time he got back, I knew definitely that he was going to be my mate for life,” Charlotte said.
Bud finished tech school in Hutchison the day before they were married.
The Mooneys remember the joy and nerves surrounding the wedding and the rehearsal before it. Bud had car trouble on the day of the rehearsal and showed up an hour and a half late. Without any way to contact him, Charlotte worried about what could be holding him up. When Bud arrived and explained what happened, the family and friends laughed and joked that Charlotte was concerned he’d changed his mind about marrying her after all.
“Not a chance,” Bud said, as Charlotte recalled the concern.
Their marriage date was Aug. 8, 1964, and Charlotte said she then knew for certain that he was the man for her. As she walked down the aisle at the Assembly of God Church in Hutchinson, Charlotte remembers looking at Bud and thinking to herself, “That is my mate for life.”
“I really wasn’t nervous,” Bud said. “It was exciting. I’d been looking forward to it.”
These many years later, the Mooneys said they have learned the great extent that faith plays a role in a good marriage and how important respect is.
“In going to the same church, our faith was the same, and going into it from that point of view, it was going to be forever,” Bud said.
They said the best way to get to know someone is to be friends with each other first and let that friendship grow. Maintaining respect for each other and living out their Christian faith during dating and marriage helped the Mooneys to carry through the most difficult stretches of their lives, they said.
“They say opposites attract, but I’d say like-mindedness helped it work for us,” Bud said. “Another thing is to do stuff together. … you get married to be together, so do things together.”
Bud and Charlotte have two daughters and two granddaughters, now. They also have the privilege of knowing their four great-grandchildren. They’ve moved many times, but they came to Junction City about 17 years ago to be near their daughter and her two children. They are retired and love to spend their time with their family and with each other.
