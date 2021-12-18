Community members don’t have to look very far to purchase baked goods for their Christmas gatherings and parties this season. Junction City bakeries are offering Christmas selections, baked to please a crowd or just the family.
May Village Bakery is fairly new to the Junction City area and is still in their “soft opening” phase. However, this has not stopped Liz Martinez, the owner of May Village, from offering a variety of baked goods made from scratch daily at their location at 907 W. 6th St.
Baking, she said, runs in her blood.
“Our recipes are actually my mom’s,” Martinez said. “She taught me everything I know.”
May Village makes custom cakes, daily turnovers and cinnamon rolls, but Martinez decided to do something different for Christmas. So came the idea for “Christmas Cupcake Wreaths.”
“Not everyone wants the same type of cake,” Martinez said. “My most popular cupcakes are strawberry so we do those in the wreath as well as red velvet, vanilla, chocolate and we can also do lemon.”
The wreaths are festive and come with 18 cupcakes in all. She is taking pre-orders now for the “Christmas Cupcake Wreaths.”
May Village does not stop at baked goods. They have breakfast options that are perfect for a warm and filling morning. This menu boasts sausage, egg and cheese bagels, grit bowls and more. Martinez works two jobs in addition to owning May Village, all to keep providing homemade goodies and food to Junction City.
“It’s a process, building a brand, so at first we were slow. But now we have steady business,” Martinez added.
Not all baked goods come from the same type of establishment. One can find many home-based bakeries, especially in this military community, where residents are often short-term. Ashlyn Rosie’s Bakery is a home-based bakery, owned by a family living on Grant Avenue The bakery is run by Allison Norman and is named after her younger sister.
“I always did a lot of home baking stuff,” Norman said, “but I never put a lot of work into it because we were going to be moving around.”
Her husband, who is the self-dedicated marketing manager and responsible for “taking out the trash” is currently stationed at Fort Riley. This means Ashlyn Rosie’s bakery is here to stay for a few years.
Ashlyn Rosie’s specializes in the basics: chocolate chip cookies, decorated buttercream frosting cookies, peanut butter blossoms and gingerbread men. Then, she goes further with a few unique offerings such as Samoa cupcakes and “boozy-cupcakes.”
“We try to branch out and accommodate what the customer wants,” Norman said.
A unique Christmas item she has on her menu is her “at-home decoration kits.”
“I provide them with a dozen sugar cookies, frosting and sprinkles,” Norman said. “People love those. They do them with their kids and have a blast.”
Ashlyn Rosie’s Bakery delivers its goods to the Junction City, Ogden and Manhattan areas.
