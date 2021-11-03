An anonymous donor gave 13 pallets of Christmas candy, weighing nearly 3,900 pounds, for distribution to local community organizations in October.
A total of 27 volunteers loaded, set up and distributed the sweet treats to more than 103 organizations in five counties on Oct. 9 and Oct. 12. Before the candy was distributed, volunteers encircled the Christmas bounty and blessed it.
Pastor Lillian Flegle, of Ebenezer-Green-Morganville United Methodist Churches (UMC), ended the prayer asking, “Lord, let this candy be like the two fishes and five loaves. Let there be enough, so everyone receives their fill.”
Cards were given with each treat, displaying a Christmas tree, cross and baby in a manger, with a poem that said, “Know that God loves you; He has a plan for your life and sent his son as a baby, born on Christmas morn, so we too could be reborn. May the hope that Jesus brings be yours as the angels sing, ‘Hallelujah!’ to our newborn King.” The cards were signed “From your friends of the Chocolate Ministry.”
“It was a thrill to open boxes and show all the exciting things we had to offer,” Beth Scripter, a first-time volunteer, said. “We prayed over it – which was very important – and the card to go with it made it so much better. What we really need to remember with this candy is that Jesus is the reason for the season.”
Flegle said a bit of military history came to mind as they prepared to share the chocolate.
During the World Wars, chocolate was part of a soldier’s rations. They offered their chocolate as a way to bond with hungry children and lift their spirits during a war-torn era.
In the same way, Flegle said, the Chocolate Ministry is an opportunity to bond with the hungry children, both young and old, and to lift spirits with the gift of Christmas chocolates.
She said many church volunteers from the flint hills area were instrumental in transport, set up and distribution. Kim and Sandy Carpenter provided their building in Clay Center to store and distribute the gifts.
The volunteers distributed the candy on Saturday, Oct. 9, with four pallets of candy leftover, so they distributed again the Tuesday after.
The Christmas Chocolate Ministry provided sweet sensations to nearly 10,000 people: 24 churches, 13 schools, 11 nursing homes, several senior centers, community meal programs, daycares, police and fire departments, crisis centers, foster care, food banks, hospitals, civic groups and many other agencies. Christmas candy reached communities spanning from Chapman, Hope, Salina, Bennington, Miltonvale, Morganville, Clay Center, Abilene, Leonardville, Manhattan and Junction City.
Flegle said Ron Jackson, of Clay Center, used a forklift to help load the pallets, which saved the team a lot of work.
“After lifting pallets by hand onto the trailers at Easter, I knew there had to be an easier way, so I brought my forklift to set pallets on the trailers,” Jackson said. “It made things easier for everyone.”
Pastor Keith Acker, first-time volunteer, was impressed with how so many churches and community representatives were uniting to bless their communities with the Christmas Chocolate Ministry.
“I’ve never been involved in something like this before,” Acker said. “It was nice to partner with and see communities work with local business, churches and other programs who usually have to buy all their Christmas candy.”
Acker chose a wide array of candy for his three churches in Salina, Junction City and Enterprise, as well as for Baptist, SDA & UMC youth programs in Enterprise. He also blessed the police and fire departments of Salina, along with the corrections officers in his prison ministry.
Acker said his churches made 120 snack bags for youth coming to movie night and 200 bags for the police, sheriff’s and fire departments, as well as the corrections officers.
“I feel we need to show our appreciation, especially to law enforcement and firemen and women who have looked out for us during this pandemic,” he explained.
Many benefactors of the Christmas candy acknowledged that sharing chocolate was a way of bonding; like the chocolate shared by the war soldiers.
“The magnitude of the Chocolate Ministry has more to it than just chocolate,” Jackson said. “It established a connection between givers and receivers and is a sweet deal in itself. … We pray that it’s only the start to people loving people in more ways than one.”
Angie Johnson, a Clay Center school bus driver, was happy to learn that the candy was available to all entities; including her.
“I’m just a school bus driver,” she said. “I see a need, so I give kids snacks on the bus,” Johnson said. “It’s hard to believe the generosity; especially since there’s so much poverty. Many live on fixed incomes like me. It’s a fantastic program that helps me afford special treats to kids I’ve grown to love. Kids need extra love, and chocolate is a great way to show it. … I made sure to share it with the nursing and retirement homes too.”
Johnson said she believes that God puts people where they can do the most good for others and that the candy was part of that.
Jackson said he saw the donor’s call as a “Ping from God.”
“Churches received it with great cheer and are excited about providing candy to many ‘Santas,’ who’ll be really surprised by the great variety,” he said. “All this Christmas candy was a shocker, and it came at the right time. We’re always looking for ways to serve the Lord, and this Christmas candy and the Chocolate Ministry are God’s blessing on everyone.”
