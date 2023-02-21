CLAY CENTER — Do you know that once upon a time there was perfect love? No, it is not a fairytale, but it really did exist. It was between the first two human beings, Adam and Eve. Their love also existed in the most beautiful place on earth, the Garden of Eden.

What was their love like? The kind we all hope for. It is described in the Bible this way, “Love is patient and kind; love does not envy or boast; it is not arrogant or rude. It does not insist on its own way; it is not irritable or resentful; it does not rejoice at wrongdoing, but rejoices with the truth. Love bears all things, believes all things, hopes all things, endures all things.” (1 Corinthians 13:4-7)

CLINT DECKER is president of Great Awakenings. Please share your comment with Clint at cdecker@greatawakenings

.org and follow his blog at clintdecker.blogspot.com.

Tags

Recommended for you