Judge Mike Powers, who has served as chief judge of the Eighth Judicial District, has been a practicing judge for about 31 years.
He took the bench in May 1991, became chief judge in 1994 and officially retires Aug. 20.
Powers originally intended to practice as a lawyer in a small town.
“It was not something that I ever thought of as a landing spot,” he said.
But it was where he ended up nonetheless when a seat opened up in the Eight Judicial District and several people recommended he look into it.
“I had never thought about it,” Powers said. “So I thought about it and decided I would give it a shot.”
He was nominated but not selected for the position.
But it was too late — the idea was already in Powers’ head.
A position opened up in Marion and this time he was picked.
“It wasn’t a lifetime goal or a plan,” Powers said. “It just came along.”
His lifetime plan was actually to coach football and teach. Powers has an education degree from Emporia State University. But Powers’ dad was a lifetime law enforcement officer, serving as a military policeman during World War II, then a police chief and later an arson investigator with the fire marshall’s office.
A career in the legal world was always in the back of Powers’ mind. His parents encouraged him to pursue a career as a lawyer.
He said he applied to law school “just to see what would happen” and what happened was he was accepted.
“Nobody was more surprised than me that I got in and nobody was more surprised than me that I graduated,” Powers said.
During his career, he has enjoyed being able to help children.
“The best things in my mind are generally things involving young people when things turn out right,” Powers said.
He said the hardest cases he dealt with were divorce cases where both parents were good parents but he had to grant custody to only one of them.
“You know you’re going to break somebody’s heart and you hate to do it,” Powers said. “They’ve done nothing to deserve it, but yet you’ve got to go with where you think the child’s will have the best (outcome) longterm. And when see that work out — when you see the parents work together to make those situations work — it kind of restores your faith in humanity a little bit and those are good feelings.”
In criminal cases, Powers has enjoyed seeing people turn their lives around and start making good decisions after being offered a final chance.
“I guess it’s just nice to sometimes see people succeed,” he said.
These successes don’t always happen. When Powers has come across darker cases, he had to learn to compartmentalize. He compares it to the work of EMTs and police officers who see nasty wrecks and horrible crimes on a regular basis as part of their jobs.
“You can’t just dwell on it,” Powers said. “You have to move on to the next case and the next day.”
There were nonetheless times when his children were young that he wanted nothing but to leave the court, go home and hug them.
If it has ever come to the point where the darker side of his job no longer bothered him at all, Powers said he’d have likely retired then. After three decades, some of what he sees in court still disturbs him.
Powers chose to retire because he has been a judge for a long time and wants to see someone younger than himself come in.
“It just felt like it was time,” he said. “It was time to let someone else take it.”
COVID-19 had an impact on his choice to retire as well. The pandemic had a huge impact on how the courts did business and Powers said the whole experience left him feeling exhausted.
“Like a lot of people, I don’t know that I realized how beat up I felt until it kind of started to go away and we were able to get back in our regular routines,” he said.
Powers plans to spend more time with his grandchildren. He also wants to do domestic mediation work, counseling couples who are divorcing and helping them settle things outside of the courtroom.
After Powers has left his job, he hopes the person who comes in after him is successful. He said he felt the Eighth Judicial District had improved during his 31 years there and hoped his successor improved it further.
“Anytime you take something — whatever it might be — and improve it, you hope to see it continue to do well,” Powers said. “I think it will. I think we’ve got good people in place and I have faith that there will be good people picked to replace us.”
