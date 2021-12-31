One of my favorite teachers in high school was my senior English teacher, Mr. Lynch. One class session just before Christmas break, Mr. Lynch brought up the iconic holiday song – “I’ll Be Home for Christmas.” The melody came out during World War II and is written from the perspective of a homesick GI who is overseas at Christmastime.
Mr. Lynch told us that the song was meaningful to his family, as his oldest brother was in the army and stationed in Europe during the war. Each year during the holiday season, hearing it would take him back to his youth when the family lived in worry about his brother off at war and in hope that there would eventually be a joyful homecoming. Sadly, his brother was killed and never did come home again.
I love the song but like Mr. Lynch, it causes me to feel a bit melancholic. The words conjure the perfect Christmas and the perfect family. When I really think about it, my annual Christmas traditions are all an attempt to create a dreamlike homecoming, to experience the magic of a perfect holiday and a perfect family. Christmas can bring feelings of nostalgia as we miss friends and family who are no longer with us and dream of a perfect, but unattainable, holiday homecoming.
It is interesting that Luke’s nativity narrative in Luke 2:1-14 focuses not on cozy images of home, but on homelessness. Mary and Joseph are forced to leave their home in Nazareth to travel to Bethlehem and while there, Mary goes into labor. Jesus is not born in a home of a relative or even an inn. Tradition has it that Jesus was born in a barn and placed in an animal manger. Interestingly, beneath the original floor of the Church of the Nativity in Bethlehem is the place believed to be the actual birthplace of Jesus. It is not an old barn, but a cave, since animals were kept in caves.
The first to learn of the birth of the savior are the homeless shepherds, who live in the fields with their sheep. The angel of the Lord appears to them and announces, “Do not be afraid; for see — I am bringing you good news of great joy for all the people: to you is born this day in the city of David a Savior, who is the Messiah, the Lord.”
Could it be the magical homecoming we long for each Christmas will never be found in perfectly orchestrated holiday gatherings in our homes? Could this time of year be a divine Homecoming?
God is powerful beyond all comprehension, so why was Jesus, a helpless baby, born in a barn as tradition has it? If Jesus were born in a home, there would have been distractions – relatives interfering, women huddled around Mary and men pacing nervously with Joseph. The focus on Jesus’ birth would be diluted. Like the pictures on Christmas cards of Jesus, Mary and Joseph in the stable with a light shining on the infant in the manger, the birth as it happened focuses all our attention to the Christ.
As we rejoice in the birth of our savior who came among us in poverty but who is higher than the angels and the source of all creation, will we continue to celebrate the divine Homecoming through the rest of the year?
Jesus brings salvation to all the peoples. He overthrows the ignominious powers, instituting a just and equitable world. This is our time to be fearless and joyful because we are in the midst of our divine homecoming. We are to follow the star and like the lowly shepherds, share the incredible news of Jesus’ birth!
Although our family and friends return to their own homes and our Christmas celebrations end, the divine Homecoming will continue. It will last not for a season or even a lifetime, but forever. We have been given the perfect peaceful home.
The Rev. Doreen Rice is priest-in-charge at the Episcopal Church of the Covenant, Junction City’s oldest church, which is located at 4th and Adams. Mother Doreen and the Covenant congregation welcome you for worship on Sunday mornings at 8 a.m. or 10 a.m. Additionally, you are invited to Covenant’s free Community Dinners on Tuesday evenings beginning at 5:30 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.