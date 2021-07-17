Abilene City Big Band Concert, Thurs., July 22nd, 8 PM, at Royer Band Shell, 619 N. Rogers, Abilene, KS.
Chapman, KS native and current Manhattan, KS resident, Emily Markley Thiesen will be the featured Vocal Jazz Soloist at the special series concert.
Emily is excited to be back performing as a part of the Abilene Community Band Season. She graduated from the New School for
Jazz in New York, NY with a degree in Vocal Jazz. As a student at Chapman High School, Emily enjoyed summers playing French Horn in the Abilene Community Band.
Emily spent 20+ years singing and ringing handbells with the First Presbyterian Church of Junction City, KS.
She currently lives in Manhattan, Kansas with her husband, Adam and three children.
