MANHATTAN — Starting Tuesday, Aug. 24, the Marianna Kistler Beach Museum of Art at Kansas State University will offer two ways to enjoy its exhibitions and programming: online and in person.
The museum plans to reopen its doors and resume its regular operating hours on Aug. 24 but will continue its virtual offerings. The museum’s regular hours will be 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Fridays; 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Thursdays; and 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturdays. The museum will be closed on Sundays, Mondays and holidays. Admission and parking are free.
“Exploring art with everyone virtually has been really great — and we aim to continue making art adventures available online — but we’ve missed seeing everyone in person,” said Linda Duke, Beach Museum of Art director. “Plus, it’s an exciting time for the museum as we will celebrate our 25th anniversary during the 2021-2022 season with a truly unprecedented lineup of exhibitions and programs.”
Exhibitions include “Gordon Parks: Homeward to the Prairie I Come,” “Doug Barrett: Find Your Voice,” “John Steuart Curry: Sunrise over Kansas,” David Lebrun’s “Transfigurations: 45 Paleolithic Handaxes” and more, complimented with programs by world-class artists and experts.
Check the museum’s website, especially the calendar and descriptions of current and upcoming exhibitions, at beach.k-state.edu.
“We look forward to seeing you often in the galleries, in the auditorium, in the studio classroom, the Meadow and, when you prefer, online,” Duke said.
The Beach Museum of Art will follow K-State’s guidelines for COVID-19 health and safety procedures after reopening. At this time, face masks are required inside the museum. For more information visit k-state.edu/covid-19.
Along with the museum’s website, stay connected to the Beach Museum of Art in a variety of ways:
• Send email to beachart@k-state.edu.
• Join the museum’s e-news list at beach.k-state.edu/e-news-subscription.html to stay up to date on everything at the museum.
• Follow the museum on social media to enjoy and share fun interactive posts about art, artists and the museum’s activities. Find the museum on Facebook, @BeachMuseumofArt; Instagram, beachmuseum, and Twitter, @BeachMuseum.
• Subscribe to the museum’s YouTube channel, beach.k-state.edu/videos, to watch videos of special programs and events.
• Join the Beach Buddies Facebook Group to enjoy fun activities and resources for children, families and educators at www.facebook.com/groups/bmabuddies.
