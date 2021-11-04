One of the scribes came near and heard the Sadducees disputing with one another, and seeing that Jesus answered them well, he asked him, “Which commandment is the first of all?” Jesus answered, “The first is, ‘Hear, O Israel: the Lord our God, the Lord is one; you shall love the Lord your God with all your heart, and with all your soul, and with all your mind, and with all your strength.’ The second is this, ‘You shall love your neighbor as yourself.’ There is no other commandment greater than these.” Then the scribe said to him, “You are right, Teacher; you have truly said that ‘he is one, and besides him there is no other’; and ‘to love him with all the heart, and with all the understanding, and with all the strength,’ and ‘to love one’s neighbor as oneself,’ —this is much more important than all whole burnt offerings and sacrifices.” When Jesus saw that he answered wisely, he said to him, “You are not far from the kingdom of God.” After that no one dared to ask him any question.
Like other worshipping communities across the world, Church of the Covenant is navigating a different future from what we expected because of the impact of the pandemic. The parish is enjoying brainstorming dinners, with the first held last week. Coincidentally, the Gospel passage above was the assigned reading for Sunday.
As a church looks to the future, what better advice and inspiration is there but Jesus’ admonition? Love God with all you have so you may then love yourself and your neighbor.
For centuries, Christians have put the focus of these lines from Mark on the two commandments. Our takeaway has been the love Jesus wants us to feel and share.
An additional view involved Jesus’ engagement with the scribe. Remember, the scribes were out to get Jesus. When you think of enemy, the word scribe comes to mind. The scribes worked to silence Jesus and were successful with the crucifixion. In this passage, we do not witness that animus. The Lord and the scribe come to harmonious agreement. Neither attempts to correct the other or negate his interpretation.
This is a remarkable message for us, Christians and non-Christians alike, especially in this time of discord and anger around so many issues from politics to vaccinations. Jesus and the scribe agreeing with one another clearly shows us that no matter how much a person is our “enemy,” if we bring love into the equation, we can find common ground.
Coming full circle, when we find common ground with others, it is amazingly easy to love them. No wonder, no one else asked Jesus a question. They had the most important example and answer of all – it is all about love!
