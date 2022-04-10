In John 12: 1-8, Jesus and some of his disciples are at the house of their friends Mary, Martha and Lazarus. Mary anoints Jesus’ feet with costly perfume. This upsets Judas, who thinks that the perfume should have been sold and the money given to the poor. Jesus sets him straight; “Leave her alone. She bought it so that she might keep it for the day of my burial. You always have the poor with you, but you do not always have me.”
This last sentence “You always have the poor with you, but you do not always have me” has caused a debate in the church, and in society at large, ever since it was spoken. How should we as individuals, how should we as the people of God and how should we as a society at large allocate our resources? Do we prioritize giving to the poor or do we have carte blanche to build ever bigger, ever fancier churches filled with gold and silver accoutrements?
I fall on the side of prioritizing the poor. To me, it is clear that Jesus’ last sentence is about him personally, the fact that his human body is only accessible to Mary for a short time longer. It is also clear through my broader study of scripture that the closest thing we have to Christ in our day is the poor!
And yet, art, music and space can bring us closer to God! Salisbury Cathedral, in England, recently held a vigil for Ukraine. They expected 40 people, but 600 people attended and many commented that the atmosphere of the cathedral contributed to their shared experience of worshiping God.
It’s not exactly clear how much Mary spent on the perfume, but Judas thought he could sell it for 300 denarii. It’s difficult to compare biblical money to today’s money. Some websites equate this to about $15,000 or $20,000. Other sources say a denarius was a typical day’s wage to 300 day’s work of labor.
Of course, there weren’t any days off for most people in the Roman world, and a “day” of work lasted from sunup to sundown, so 300 working days for someone in the Roman-occupied Palestine really equates to well over a calendar year of work for us. Over a year’s wage!
Think about your entire year’s salary, all of the rent or mortgage payments, all of the car payments, your kid’s braces, whatever it is you need that money for. Can you imagine giving all of that up for Jesus? What would you spend it on?
There is no one answer to how money and resources are prioritized in the church. There must be dialogue and balance, and we must always keep our commitment to the poor at the forefront.
If the men in the story are arguing over money, what are the women doing? Martha, ever the homemaker is serving the meal. Mary, the one who seems to have good instincts when it comes to Jesus, performs this interesting, intimate and costly act of devotion. She knows that this is her last opportunity to be with Jesus before he goes to Jerusalem. The humility, the sacrifice, the care she shows – these are the images and emotions we take with us as we approach Holy Week beginning with Palm Sunday.
I want to propose that these two things, how we use our money and material things and our spiritual and emotional devotion to God are often two sides of the same coin. How we spend our money demonstrates the focus of our devotion. Our devotion motivates us to give of our resources. Either way you look at it, willingness to worship Christ, adore Christ and tend to Christ’s needs are the bedrock of a life of faith. From this devotion flows the strength and energy to do the work of Christ in the world.
We are approaching Holy Week. As a father of three young children and a bi-vocational priest, I know it gets hectic and busy. However, I encourage you all to faithfully attend as many Holy Week services as possible. Time spent in devotion to Jesus is always time well spent.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.