Cirque Dreams “Holidaze” comes to McCain Auditorium at 7:30 p.m. Monday, Nov. 28, as part of the McCain Performance Series.

 Courtesy photo

MANHATTAN — The 2022-2023 McCain Performance Series celebrates its first holiday-themed show of the season at 7:30 p.m. Monday, Nov. 28, in Kansas State University’s McCain Auditorium with Cirque Dreams “Holidaze.”

Cirque Dreams “Holidaze” dazzles with a brilliant and whimsical family holiday spectacular. This annual tradition wraps a Broadway-style production around an infusion of contemporary circus arts. As lights dim and the music swells, audiences will have visions of sugarplums dancing in their heads as a fantastical cast of holiday storybook characters come to life.