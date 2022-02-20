Have you ever had a middle-of-the-night lightning flash illuminate the world around you for a brief moment, with the image seared into your vision? Jesus’ words from Luke 6:17-26 are like a lighting flash, showing the disciples and the crowds around him what the world is supposed to look like, despite outward appearances.
The Beatitudes as presented in the Gospel of Luke is from the Sermon on the Plain, as opposed to Matthew’s Sermon on the Mount. In Luke, Jesus descends the mountain to a level place, to be among the people. In Matthew, he preaches from the mountain, above the crowds. The Beatitudes were a familiar linguistic device to the ancient Jews and Greeks and are presented as four blessings and four woes:
“Blessed are you who are poor, for yours is the kingdom of God.
“Blessed are you who are hungry now, for you will be filled.
“Blessed are you who weep now, for you will laugh.
“Blessed are you when people hate you, and when they exclude you, revile you, and defame you on account of the Son of Man. Rejoice in that day and leap for joy, for surely your reward is great in heaven; for that is what their ancestors did to the prophets.”
“But woe to you who are rich, for you have received your consolation.
“Woe to you who are full now, for you will be hungry.
“Woe to you who are laughing now, for you will mourn and weep.
“Woe to you when all speak well of you, for that is what their ancestors did to the false prophets.”
The Beatitudes present the world now and how it will be in the fullness of time, when God’s kingdom is realized. So those who appear to have terrible lives are actually blessed, and those who seem to have everything will experience woe. Interestingly, the economically poor in ancient Israel were considered blessed, since they lived their lives faithful to God, as they had no other source of hope. The rich who trusted in themselves and saw no need for God would experience woe at some point in the future.
For Jesus, successful, well-fed, happy people were to be pitied. Think about people living in poverty. We pity them, don’t we? When I traveled in Appalachia, Kenya and Haiti, I visited with people living in desperate situations who were so happy. They were committed to their churches and drew strength and happiness from their faith communities. This is counter to what we would expect.
So, this question arises – Are those of us who are well-off and well-fed doomed? Not necessarily. Our financial resources and self-sufficiency can be obstacles leading us to falsely believe we have no need for God in our lives. We think to ourselves – “Everything is great, why do I need God?”
The stark reality, however, is tomorrow is assured to no one; life can be reversed in the blink of an eye. Jesus offers woes as exhortations, pushing us to re-prioritize our lives, especially in sharing what we have with our neighbors. In other words, so we love our neighbors as we love God.
The critical takeaway from Luke’s gospel is keeping in mind the world as presented in Jesus’ lightning flash. Do not let the image of the world as it should be fade from our mind’s eye.
“There but for the Grace of God, go I.” No doubt, each of us has found ourselves repeating this when we see another in a terrible situation – someone hungry, poor or mourning. For Jesus, however, these are the people who have the Grace of God.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.