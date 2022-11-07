Midwest Dream Car Collection announces the opening of its Military Month exhibit, a month-long display of historic military uniforms and vehicles.
The exhibit goes from Nov. 4 to 27 at the museum in Manhattan.
The museum’s Military Month exhibit includes historic uniforms on loan from Fort Riley Historical Museum’s traveling 1st Infantry display as well as a variety of military vehicles. Vehicles on exhibit include a 1944 Airborne Cushman Model 53 owned by Tod and Barbara Bunting of Topeka, a1968 Kaiser Jeep M715 owned by Mike and Kathryn Apley of Olsburg, and two Jeeps both owned by Lowell and Janice May of Manhattan (1952 Willys M38A1D, 1952 Willys M38).
General museum admission is $8 for adults and $5 for seniors and youth. The museum will be recognizing local military service members and veterans with free admission all month.
Doug Meloan, director of vehicle operations and curator, said he is hoping the community will attend Family Day.
“Military Month is so important to the museum, and we are excited to see it grow!" he said. "This is our first year with a special day geared toward families."
Chris Gergeni, executive director, said this is the car museum’s third year to exhibit military vehicles.
“This is a special annual tradition we look forward to each year. It’s a great way to educate the public and recognize our military service members and veterans," he said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.