Milford Nature Center recently received a few updates, as well as a new assistant director.
Amber Myers, the new assistant director, started working in her role about two weeks ago. Myers previously worked at the center as a seasonal employee starting in 2015 and most recently spent four years at the Flint Hills Discovery Center as their programs and education animals supervisor.
Myers said she always had a special place in her heart for the center, and she is excited work full-time there now.
While pandemic closures negatively affected many businesses and organizations, nature center employees used the break to make improvements to the center and its bird enclosures.
Director Pat Silovsky said planned updates to the bird cages are almost complete, which include new perching rails, items in the cages and second entrances to all the enclosures. The bird enclosures will also have new heaters installed.
“It’s a lot of behind-the-scenes things that the public doesn’t necessarily see first-hand, but it benefits the animals, and it benefits the staff,” Myers said. “It makes our work a lot more efficient and pleasant. Not just for the people workers, but for our animal ambassadors as well.”
An animal ambassador is an animal the center uses in educational programs. These animals stay at the center and cannot survive in the wild.
All of the large birds in the nature center’s Birds of Prey exhibit are unable to survive in the wild, typically for one of two reasons, Silovsky said. The first is that the bird was injured in a way that prevents them from hunting their food, such as injured wings. The second is that the bird is “imprinted,” meaning that it does not hunt for food the way it should, but rather relies on people to feed it.
Silovsky said imprinted animals cannot live in the wild because they will seek out people, which can put them and people in dangerous situations.
“They think that food comes from people, so they are confused,” she said. “If you turn them loose, they wouldn’t hunt, but they would look for people to give them food. That would put them in an inappropriate situation and most likely, they would be killed very early. If a hawk is on your doorstop, begging for food, what are you going to do? You’re going to think something is wrong.”
Species in the Birds of Prey exhibit at the center include golden eagle, bald eagle, American kestrel, great horned owl, barred owl and barn owl.
The birds all have their stories. The golden eagle and bald eagle are both flightless because of injuries they sustained. A vehicle hit the golden eagle, and someone brought it to the center in 2003. The bald eagle had been shot in the wing. Someone found the great horned owl before it hatched — an egg discovered at Tuttle Creek Lake. Now the owl is imprinted and must stay at the center.
Milford Nature Center rehabilitates as many as 600 animals each year, many of which are able to be released again into the wild. While they do their best to rehabilitate and release the wild animals brought to their doors, Silovsky said wild animals’ best chance of survival is almost always to stay in the wild.
Myers said they sometimes have people wanting to give them animals, especially baby animals, that may be better off left alone. She said the success rate for the animals is much better in the wild than with humans.
“Our primary goal is we tell them to leave them alone, let their parents take care of them, leave them in the wild. That’s what we want to happen,” she said. “There are cases where that can’t happen, and in those cases, after we have exhausted every possible way to keep that animal in the wild, we say, ‘You may bring it to us, and we will do our best.’”
In the fall and winter months, Myers said the center has more birds of prey arrive, since only about a quarter of birds of prey that are born live to be adults and breed their own families. She said the first year of their lives is an extremely risky time. Many the center sees are young birds that have been hit by cars or are starving.
The Kansas Department of Wildlife and Parks provides answers to questions on its website for people who find young animals by themselves or find animals that may be injured. First and foremost, baby animals should be left where they are found. Chicks that fall from trees should be gently placed back in their nest or shepherded to the safety of thick bushes. Baby rabbits should be placed back in their nest, if they have been removed, and their nest can be covered by a plank resting on bricks to keep them safe until their parent returns.
If people find a migratory bird, like a hawk or owl, injured, Myers recommends that people contact the center, as there are federal laws against possession of migratory birds.
Finally, if people believe they must take action to save an animal, they should call the nature center so they can learn what the best course of action is, as many animals’ lives are jeopardized by well-intentioned people.
For more information and answers to commonly asked questions, visit ksoutdoors.com or the Milford Nature Center Facebook page or call at 785-238-5323.
