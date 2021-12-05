Volunteers with Milford Friends Group put up thousands of lights for the first-ever Isle of Lights holiday event at Milford State Park.
People can drive through Prairie View Campground in the park to see the lights now through Dec. 12 from 5:30-8 p.m. nightly. The light display opened to the public on Saturday.
In the evenings, people can also go down to the south boat ramp in the state park to have hot chocolate and cookies, provided by Acorn Resort. Sandstone Farms will have a petting zoo at the boat ramp, as well.
On Saturday and Sunday, Santa met with families at the boat ramp and people could take photos with Santa. He will make two more appearances this week on Friday and Saturday from 6-8 p.m.
Milford Friends Group is asking people who go through the light display to donate $10 in cash per vehicle to help the group put on the Christmas event again next year and to improve it. The group is unable to accept credit or debit cards at the park.
“We would love for it to be an annual event. That’s our hope, and we hope to grow it bigger each year,” Amber Myers, assistant director of Milford Nature Center, said.
Myers said she and only a few other volunteers placed all the lights last week and the week before, but they have been planning the event since the summer.
“It’s been a very small group working very hard to get our first year off the ground,” she said.
Myers said three volunteers from the Evergy Green Team came to help place the lights that were higher up in some of the trees.
The Milford Friends Group got the many lights for the display by donations, thrift stores and through the group’s funds. Some of the funds for lights came from donations the organization received on Geary County Match Day in October.
Although the group thought about doing events for Christmas before this year, Myers said they really didn’t put anything together in the past, so this year they got the resources together to make it happen.
“After the pandemic – it played a little bit of a role – we asked how can we continue to make differences for the state park and the nature center in ways that maybe are more pandemic-friendly,” she said. “We wanted to hold a fundraising event that also involves something to give back to the community.”
Myers said signs and volunteers will direct attendees to the half-mile loop for the light display and to the other activities.
A vehicle pass is required for entry to the state park. A daily pass at the gate is $5, and an annual pass is $25. Call the Milford State Park office for pass details at 785-238-3014. The park sells permits at the gatehouse upon entry.
For more information, contact Milford State Park or call the nature center at 785-238-5323.
