3 stars out of 5
Director Roland Emmerich is often called the “Master of Disaster” when it comes to his movies. And the moon now falls among his science fiction rogues gallery of “villains” that nearly annihilate the entire earth in his latest sci-fi disaster flick, “Moonfall.”
Aliens almost destroyed Earth in his 1996 movie “Independence Day.” Two years later, Godzilla himself nearly destroyed New York City in Emmerich’s movie “Godzilla.” In 2004, climate change nearly killed the world in his movie ”The Day After Tomorrow.” Severe natural disasters were next to threaten Earth in Emmerich’s movie “2012.” And then the aliens from before came back with a vengeance in 2014’s “Independence Day: Resurgence” – a sequel to his 1996 movie.
“Moonfall” was released Feb. 4 in theaters. While other Emmerich movies have some amount of realism to the stories, this movie is far from real. It’s more outlandish than the idea of aliens trying to take over the planet. That doesn’t mean it’s a terrible idea. It’s science fiction after all.
The story begins in 2011 with an unexplained event astronauts Brian Harper (Patrick Wilson) and Jocinda Fowler (Halle Berry) witness while working on a satellite during a shuttle mission. A mysterious black cloud swarms in on the space crew, which ends up killing one of their crewmembers.
Back on Earth, nobody believes Harper’s testimony about what happened. Investigators blame the death of the astronaut on Harper’s negligence. When the story cuts to modern day, Harper has since been fired as an astronaut and nobody has believed his story since. He’s divorced and living paycheck to paycheck.
Meanwhile, conspiracy theorist K.C. Houseman (John Bradley) thinks the moon is a giant megastructure made by an advance civilization. He breaks into the computer of a prominent astronomy researcher to steal information recorded from a giant telescope indicating the moon is starting to orbit dangerously closer to Earth. Houseman finds Harper and tries to show him this information, but Harper doesn’t believe him.
NASA finds this cloud swarm on its own and conducts a space mission to investigate it. They send up three astronauts on this mission. But the alien cloud attacks their ship, killing all on board. After, the black cloud, which is clearly intelligent, burrows deep into the moon.
Fear grips the world as the moon is spinning closer and closer to the Earth, causing calamitous disasters in nature and abnormal gravitational conditions.
Realizing that Houseman was right, Harper tracks him down. Fawler, who’s now Deputy NASA Director, finds Harper. She wants him to help figure out what the intelligent cloud is and how it’s causing the moon to change orbital patterns.
As the moon approaches the Earth, the U.S. President gives Gen. Jenkins (Frank Schorpion), Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, an order to carry out a nuclear strike towards the moon.
Meanwhile, Fawler, Harper and Houseman partake in a mission to fly inside the moon using the retired Space Shuttle Endeavor.
What they find in the center far surpasses their expertise. Yet, they still need to stop this mysterious intelligence and get the moon back on its correct orbit around the Earth. They don’t have a lot of time to accomplish their mission before the nuclear strike is carried out.
“Moonfall” has all the standard Emmerich tropes found in the rest of his movies. For instance, there’s the “nobody” that needs to convince the right people they know crucial information, which they found before anyone else including experts and world leaders.
There’s a one-time hero, down on their luck, who’s pulled back on their feet to save mankind. The heroes of the story only have “one shot” at their plan to save the world. In the meantime, there’s numerous close calls, but somehow the Earth barely escapes total annihilation, often by mere seconds. And until the world is safe, the audience is treated to scenes of entire cities being demolished and historical places and landmarks being reduced to dust and rubble. These are what make Emmerich’s movies stand out over other sci-fi films.
Like his other movies, Emmerich introduces side characters who are not memorable. Also thrown in are cliché phrases such as “I work for the American people,” and “the world is holding its breath.”
“Moonfall” isn’t too distinct from Emmerich’s other movies. If he had given quality time to the characters and their development, rather than putting so much energy and attention into the special effects scenes of global destruction, “Moonfall” might have been a movie above the rest.
The entire experience felt like a modern cheesy B-rated sci-fi flick, with impressive effects and some star power behind it, thanks to Halle Berry and Patrick Wilson. For those who like that type of movie, “Moonfall” will surely impress.
To the director’s credit, he’s certainly trying something new other than a story about climate change or aliens. Nor is “Moonfall” preachy like some of Emmerich’s past films. Otherwise, it’s just another Emmerich film with a lot of flash and action and not a lot of brains.
