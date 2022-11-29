3.5 out of 5 stars
I believe I’m among a large audience who hasn’t let a Christmas season go by without watching the 1983 movie “A Christmas Story” at least once. I’ve been doing it for approximately the last 35 years. It seems like a movie people either love or dislike, slandering the film with comments about it being “too silly” or “largely overrated.” Regardless, I still make it a point to watch every Holiday. Never did I think I’d ever see the actors from the movie return to their roles for a follow-up film.
But they did in the new sequel “A Christmas Story Christmas,” released Nov. 17 on HBO Max.
The original movie, “A Christmas Story” directed by Bob Clark, is based on the books “In God We Trust: All Others Pay Cash” and “Wanda Hickey’s Night of Golden Memories and Other Disasters” by humor writer Jean Shepherd who passed away in 1999. It’s also narrated by Shepherd who makes a cameo. Look for him. He’s in there.
Set in fictional Hohman, Ind. in the 1940s, the holiday movie tells the story of young Ralphie Parker (played by Peter Billingsly) and his quest for a Red Ryder BB Gun for Christmas.
Billingsley is back playing Ralphie after nearly 40 years in this follow-up film.
This continuing story takes place in 1973 — 33 years after young Ralphie got his Red Ryder BB gun for Christmas.
Ralphie, now a struggling writer, lives in Chicago with his wife, Sandy (Erinn Hayes), their son Mark (River Drosche) and youngest child, Julie (Julianna Layne).
He has taken a year off to write his first novel. He’s been trying to have his manuscript published, only to be turned down by publisher after publisher.
In the midst of this struggle, and as Christmas approaches, Ralphie gets a call from his mother (Julie Hagerty), to inform him that his father (played by the late Darren McGavin in the first film) has died.
Grieving, the Ralphie’s family heads to his childhood home in fictional Hohman, Ind., to be with his mother.
When they arrive, Mrs. Parker asks Ralphie to write his father’s obituary. On top of that, despite the tragic loss of his “old man,” she wants him to take up the task of making Christmas wonderful for the family in memory of his dad who had a great affinity for the holiday season.
Of course, in the midst of Ralphie reacquainting with his old friends at the local bar owned by his childhood buddy Flick, played again by Scott Schwartz, and getting ready to celebrate Christmas, small yet unthinkable disasters descend upon him and his plans.
Jean Shepherd is one the best satirical story tellers in American story telling history. Whether reading his words, or listening to his old radio programs, the nostalgic Americana flows naturally from his mind. He’s the Norman Rockwell of the written word. Every story is relatable to some degree. He depicts the “golden era” of post war America in a realistic light — just enough light to depict the sarcasm. Shepherd’s humor doesn’t mock. He just sees through the glisten of American’s bygone “golden” era.
No matter how wonderful and memorable the American yesteryear is, Shepherd doesn’t fail to point out the vexations, great and small, that came with day-to-day life of the 1940s on. This style of wit comes through enjoyably well in “A Christmas Story Christmas.” It’s an element that makes the original movie well loved.
While the movie is certainly a tribute to Darren McGavin, it also pays a great amount of tribute to Shepherd as well. That doesn’t surprise me as his children, Randall and Adrian Shepherd, are co-producers.
In the film, Ralphie sets up his writing space up in the attic of his boyhood home. He finds his old typewriter up there and sets it up. The scenario works as a means to call back old memories seen in the first movie. Of course, now those “memories” are covered in dust and cobwebs. Thankfully, these call-backs aren’t overplayed with gushy nostalgic emotions.
Rather, the first movie is called back from time to time through props, jokes, or similar shots as seen in part one. Yet, it doesn’t depend on part one to tell a new and just-as-relatable story.
Though the first movie certainly doesn’t end on any kind of cliffhanger, the new movie manages to say something meaningful.
Some of the jokes and references are updated. Ralphie’s daydreams for instance, seen with his younger self Ralphie in the first movie, continues on in his adult years. One such fantasy Ralphie has is of him winning a Pulitzer Prize after his story is rejected by a publisher. It’s a fantasy that certainly rings true with most, if not all, adult writers and reporters.
A few scenes were recreated from the first film, such as the escalator ride up to see Santa Claus in Higbee’s Department Store. Others are updated, such as Ralphie bribing a potential publisher with Christmas candy, just like he bribed his old teacher, Miss. Shields, for a good grade on his writing assignment back in elementary school.
Such call-backs are mere fan service rather than depending on the humor and charm of the first movie. Other parts in the film feel like a Hallmark Holiday movie with its Christmas sentimentality.
Still, new jokes are written in such as a running gag in which wives calling Flick’s Tavern, looking for their husbands. When the phone rings, the entire bar goes quiet. This is the kind of humor Shepherd is well-known for.
As “A Christmas Story” didn’t perform well at the box office upon its release, making a sequel comes across as a big gamble. But it has been tried several times before.
Once Turner Network Television (TNT) started running its 24-hour marathon of “A Christmas Story” in the late 1990s, the movie’s modest and low-profile qualities quickly drowned in the saturation of commercialization and merchandise seen today that likely led to this sequel.
“A Christmas Story” is not the first adaptation of Shepherd’s works about young Ralphie Parker and his family.
A television film based on Shepherd’s stories about Ralphie, called “Phantom of the Open Hearth,” aired on the PBS anthological series “Visions” in 1976.
In 1982, another television film, “The Great American Fourth of July and Other Disasters” aired on another PBS series “American Playhouse.” It stars a young Matt Dillon as Ralph.
In 1985, “The Star-Crossed Romance of Josephine Cosnowski” also aired on “American Playhouse.” Since it was released two years after “A Christmas Story,” some might argue that this is the first sequel (technically) to “A Christmas Story” though it doesn’t make any references to the film.
In 1988, the movie “Ollie Hopnoodle’s Haven of Bliss,” starring Jerry O’Connell as Ralphie, and based on a short story by Shepherd published in “Playboy” magazine, aired on the Disney Channel. It later had a VHS release.
“A Christmas Story” director Bob Clark teamed up with Shepherd a second time to make an official sequel called “It Runs in the Family.” Released in theaters in 1994, the film stars Charles Grodin, Mary Steenburgen, Kieran Culkin as Ralphie, and is also narrated by Shepherd. It picks up the summer after the events of “A Christmas Story.”
“It Runs in the Family” was released on DVD under the title “My Summer Story.”
Unlike all the titles I just mentioned, the 2012 straight-to-DVD movie “A Christmas Story 2,” debatably billed as the “official sequel” isn’t based on any of Shepherd’s stories. Rather, it pulls so much inspiration and content from the original movie, audiences might as well skip it and watch the first film. The less said about it, the better.
Though “A Christmas Story Christmas” feels more like a film for the fans of the first one, it certainly isn’t a forgettable sequel. The effort and consideration to tell a continuing story to a film that never needed a sequel to begin with is ever present.
It’s not as an original sequel like “My Summer Story.” It still manages to be a distinct story.
The movie had me laughing at times just as hard as I do when watching the first. Its story is as empathetic as “A Christmas Story.” It has the spirit of a quiet film despite all the commercialism attached to the franchise. The sequel depends on the nostalgia of “A Christmas Story”, but the story works by itself.
Ralphie now working as a writer captures Shepherd’s spirit. It also captures his humor and irony. This film maintains the agony of childhood like the first film and mixes it with the pressures of adulthood. It ties it all together beautifully with its ending that is surely a bow to Shepherd, which I don’t doubt he would be proud of.
