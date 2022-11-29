3.5 out of 5 stars

I believe I’m among a large audience who hasn’t let a Christmas season go by without watching the 1983 movie “A Christmas Story” at least once. I’ve been doing it for approximately the last 35 years. It seems like a movie people either love or dislike, slandering the film with comments about it being “too silly” or “largely overrated.” Regardless, I still make it a point to watch every Holiday. Never did I think I’d ever see the actors from the movie return to their roles for a follow-up film.

MICHAEL SELLMAN is an employee of the Dorothy Bramlage Public Library and an occasional freelancer for The Junction City Union.

