I wasn’t too eager to sit and watch The Addams Family 2, which was released in theaters October 1.
I've watched a few reruns of the 1960s sitcom The Addams Family in the past, which are based on the comic strip created by Charles Addams in 1938, but I’ve enjoyed the Addams Family more in the 1991 live action film starring the late Raul Julie as Gomez, Angelica Houston as his wife Morticia, Christina Ricci as daughter Wednesday, and Jimmy Workman as son Pugsley. The same is true to a lesser degree with the 1993 sequel Addams Family Values — both of which I saw in theaters upon their respective releases. And I never bothered to see the 1998 direct-to-video film Addams Family Reunion.
The 1991 film is certainly one of the better sitcom-to-film adaptations out there.
The 2019 animated movie, which this part two continues with, is a disappointing film.
While the Addams themselves resemble Charles Addams original comic strip characters, an aspect of the movie I respect and applaud, and some of the jokes and references made me laugh, the story is simply boring.
Plus, the depiction in part one of children understanding the world better than their parents to the point they’re willing to throw them under the bus — a detail too often repeated in kid’s movies — is kookier than the Addams themselves.
Despite my opinions for part one, I was willing to give part two a chance.
The film begins with the Addams’ daughter, Wednesday (Chloë Grace Moretz), presenting her science experiment for a school science fair. Her science display consists of an entire mad scientist type of laboratory.
Her project demonstrates the procedure of placing the intelligence of her Rubik’s Cube-solving pet squid, Socrates, into her Uncle Fester (Nick Kroll) through an exchange of DNA.
The project is successful. Wednesday is certain she won first place. But she becomes upset after all the students receive participation awards.
Her experiment doesn’t go completely unnoticed. A scientist named Cyrus Strange (Bill Hader), who’s present at the school fair through a hologram projection, tells Wednesday how brilliant her experiment is.
As her family shows up to show their support, Wednesday wishes they weren’t there.
Meanwhile, her brother Pugsley (Javon Walton) attempts to impress some girls by crawling into a student’s volcano project which results in an embarrassing catastrophe.
Back at home, after Wednesday and Pugsley don’t come down for dinner, their father Gomez (Oscar Isaac) worries the children are growing distant from him and his wife, Morticia (Charlize Theron).
So, he decides a family road trip across the country will be the key to bringing the family closer together. Everyone reluctantly goes along.
While he’s loading up the family’s macabre mobile home, an attorney named Mr. Mustela (Wallace Shawn) pulls up and tells Gomez that there’s reason to believe Wednesday may have been switched at birth and might not be his biological daughter.
Gomez doesn’t believe this, and dismisses the attorney.
The trip itinerary is to begin with a visit to Salem, Mass., which is where they initially head. Uncle Fester, however, takes it upon himself to take everyone to Niagara Falls first. All the while Mr. Mustela and his behemoth of a henchman, Pongo, follow them.
During one of their stops, Gomez and Morticia spot Mr. Mustela, and try to hide Wednesday from encountering him lest he inform her of his claims.
As the Addams go from place to place standing out among “average tourists”, the rest of the story is a typical cat and mouse chase.
It’s a road trip movie, which is fun and entertaining in theory, especially since the Addams are behind the wheel. The possibilities for all kinds of jokes and scenarios are great. In reality, it’s an underwhelming adventure.
Watching the Addams in a situation outside their creepy, mysterious and spooky home, which is the setting of the first movie, is entertaining. Also, the side effects from Wednesday’s science experiment that gradually kick in for Uncle Fester had me laughing.
The humor behind the Addams visiting some of America’s iconic locations is interrupted by the predictable storyline of Wednesday, who’s awkward and dark, being possibly switched at birth, chased by an afterthought of a villain, and not really being a true member of the awkward and dark Addams family. This part of the movie misses the humor of the Addams Family.
Watching the Addams be themselves among “normal” tourists in places such as Niagara Falls and the Grand Canyon, or weave themselves into typical American ways of life — a beauty pageant for instance — brought laughs. The humor behind the Addams Family is watching their creepy, kooky, mysterious and spooky selves (to paraphrase the TV series theme song by Vic Mizzy) contrasted against typical American ways of life. In The Addams Family 2, watching them across America adds something extra to this familiar gag. Unfortunately, it wasn’t enough to hold the movie together.
One scene involving the family butler, Lurch, sitting down to a piano at a biker bar, was creative and hysterical.
As the story revolves around Wednesday, I left the theater wondering why she’s like that. Even with her cold and unsympathetic demeanor, the movie left the opportunity to explore her character more wide open. Wednesday’s character development is minimal as she figures out her place in the world around her. A look into her way of thinking would have made the film possibly more entertaing.
Part two has a new team of script writers (Susan Fogel, Ben Queen, Benji Samit, and Dan Hernandez) from the 2019 film. And to their credit, this sequel does have an Addams Family sitcom feel to it at times.
While the same voice actors return for part two, the voice of Pugsley, performed by Finn Wolfhard in the first film, is now that of Javon “Wanna” Walton.
As a horror movie fan, I caught some of horror references along the way, such as Carrie and the Friday the 13th films.
The Addams Family 2 is overall underwhelming. Even for a children’s film, it relies on a rather stale premise just to set up a stale story line of the main characters being chased by the antagonist who isn’t really needed. Villains don’t always make a story compelling and intense.
But finding one’s place in the world, trying to fit in someplace, is something children go through. That much can be relatable for young audience members.
I had my six-year old son and five-year old daughter with me. Both of them gave the film a nod of approval. I know the sincerity behind their enjoyment as they both sat through the movie undistracted.
Otherwise, it’s a dud of a “spooky” movie – an unfortunate way to start the month of Halloween off with. It missed a few opportunities to be better than it is.
