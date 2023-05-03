In unveiling the first site for the Black History Trail, retired Sergeant Major and buffalo soldier Jim Sands teared up as this was culmination of a lifelong dream for his friend who passed away in 2019, Wiley Morris Sr.
Morris, William Leroy Talbott and Henry Petty Sr.,all prominent members of VFW Post No. 8773 were commemorated as part of the Black History plaque erected in front of the post. Moore, a Montford Point Marine, joined during a period in the 1940s when the military decided to end the practice of not hiring based on race.
“Wiley was a good friend,” said Jim Sands, president of the organization creating the Black History Trail who, recalled that the two became fast friends despite a 40-year age difference.
Sands also befriended the last living buffalo soldiers to serve at Fort Riley, which the VFW plaque also commemorates. Sands said they asked him to “make sure our legacy doesn’t die.” The trail is “their dream come to life,” he said.
VFW Post No, 8773, established in 1946, came about because blacks and other persons of color were turned away from the other VFW post that’s no longer in existence.
Sands said veteran organizations are important to veterans and their families to heal from the effects of combat, but some of these organizations weren’t open to everyone. Sands said Post No. 8773 was formed by black veterans after they were turned away from the nearest VFW post in Grandview Plaza.
“They were brothers in arms, they were comrades, they fired bullets in the same direction, and they had bullets fired back at them,” Sands said. “But when they went to the VFW, they were rejected, they were resented. They were told they couldn’t come in because of the the color of their skin or where they were from. We didn’t deserve that.”
The Army has a great history of blacks and other persons of color serving, from buffalo soldiers to Tuskegee airmen during WWII.
But, the Army was segregated up until WWII, when the Army decided to desegregate, Sands said. Even though Kansas was one of four free states that did not segregate, Sands said some practices here did discriminate, from burying blacks in the back of Highland Cemetery to putting blacks in the back of the yearbook at JCHS, which is what the Black History Trail is all about.
And the great thing about the VFW Post is that everyone was accepted there, no matter who they were, Sands said.
“Their goal here has been to make Junction City a better place for soldiers, citizens, and other members of the community,” Sands said, adding scholarships, outreach, youth activities and volunteerism are among the things they do.
Organizers of the trail need your stories, artifacts, photos and support to keep adding sites to the trail, Sands said. Heather Hagedorn at the Geary County Historical Society Museum is organizing a display there that needs these kinds of stories too, he said.
The organization hopes to add six to nine sites to the trail this year, and also has a date for one of them, the Second Missionary Baptist Church, which will be dedicated on its 150th anniversary coming up on Nov. 13.
