Jim Sands

In unveiling the first site for the Black History Trail, retired Sergeant Major and buffalo soldier Jim Sands teared up as this was culmination of a lifelong dream for his friend who passed away in 2019, Wiley Morris Sr.

Morris, William Leroy Talbott and Henry Petty Sr.,all prominent members of VFW Post No. 8773 were commemorated as part of the Black History plaque erected in front of the post.  Moore, a Montford Point Marine, joined during a period in the 1940s when the military decided to end the practice of not hiring based on race.