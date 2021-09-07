3.5 out of 5 stars
Horror movie genre so often mirrors the fears and anxieties of society. For instance, the famous monsters of the 1930s and 1940s such as Frankenstein’s monster, Dracula, or the creature from the black lagoon, commonly known as Universal Monsters (i.e. Universal Studios), were conceived for the silver screen during an era when Americans were working to return to normalcy after World War I. America spent the previous decade enjoying the roaring 1920s, and then were met with the stock market crash and a great depression. Meanwhile, the world was facing another world war with dictatorial powers overseas who seemed out of control. The good times of the 1920s roared themselves out, and America found itself facing a new dark era.
Now considered iconic, these Universal monsters matched our looming fears in that they, too, were out of our control. They’re either monstrosities of man’s own creation, like Frankenstein’s monster. Or they’re creatures of darkness whose origins are foreign to us, who will get us when we least expect it, such as Count Dracula. How do we stop them?
Americans felt vulnerable just like the victims on screen. These monsters preyed on that vulnerability. But we managed to find a way to defeat them and haven’t forgotten how to so since.
Things gradually changed in the mid-1950s from the horrific monsters to the ginormous creatures as nuclear fears exploded after America dropped an atomic bomb. Movies such as Godzilla, King of the Monsters (the American version of the 1954 Japanese movie Gojira) and other atomic, over-sized monster films began taking over movie theaters. And as talk of space exploration accelerated, this was mixed with science fiction thrillers about invaders from space came out, such as The Day the Earth Stood Still (1951), The Thing from Another World (1951), and Invasion of the Body Snatchers (1956). Nobody knew what was out there.
Horror continued Americans struggled with the Vietnam War and counter culture of the 1960s and 1970s, the consequential period after the sexual revolution in the 1980s, and the evils hiding in plain sight after September 11.
Horror endures today as society faces against injustices we hear about so very often.
The supernatural slasher movie Candyman, released August 27, is a direct sequel to the 1992 horror movie of the same name. The original film is based on the short story “The Forbidden” by Clive Barker. This new movie sees the return of the vengeful spirit, Daniel Robitaille (played in the original film by Tony Todd) known through urban legend as “Candyman.” He can be summoned by staring into a mirror and chanting his moniker five times. In the 1992 movie, Robitaille was killed for being a black man involved in an affair with a white woman. He had his hand severed, followed by having honey poured over him which attracted a swarm of bees that stung him to death.
However, in this sequel, Candyman is the spirit of Sherman Fields (Michael Hargrove) who was known throughout the Chicago housing project area, Cabrini Green (the same setting for the 1992 film), in the 1970s for often handing out candy to the local kids.
After a razor blade is found in a piece of candy that ends up killing a white girl, police immediately turn their attention to Fields, who goes into hiding.
When police find him hiding in the walls in a basement, they beat him to death.
Thirty-five years after the events from part one, a Chicago artist named Anthony McCoy (Yahya Abdul-Mateen II), who lives with his girlfriend and art gallery director, Brianna Cartwright (Teyonah Parris), is struggling for new artistic inspiration.
After McCoy’s brother-in-law, Troy (Nathan Stewart-Jarrett) tells them about the urban legend of a grad student who attempted to sacrifice her baby in a bonfire within Cabrini Green, he searches for some inspiration around the abandoned projects.
While roaming the empty houses, he meets a laundromat owner named William Burke (Colman Domingo) who tells him about the other urban legend — Candyman.
Burke claims that after the police beat Sherman Fields to death, more children died due to ingesting razor blades placed in their candy. And Fields ended up exonerated after his death. However, if summoned through a mirror, legend has it Candyman will appear and kill those who called him.
McCoy creates an art piece depicting the urban legend. This brings about a resurgence in the lore of Candyman.
McCoy’s interest in Candyman turns to infatuation as the spirit begins to intrude on his reality...physically.
While Candyman in the original film personifies the pain and suffering of the black community in an earlier era of American history, brought on by injustice, Candyman in the current film is a display of vengeance.
Candyman is a captivating thriller than had my attention throughout, with very few dull moments.
Having seen the first film, I was confused with the multiple identities of Candyman in the new movie. However, in the scene where Burke explains the legend to McCoy, he says “Candyman is a way to deal with the fact that these things happened to us, are still happening!”
He also explains that Candyman “Ain’t a he. Candyman’s the whole damn hive.” The desire for justice and retaliation runs through victims in the community. It’s a different approach to the concept of a movie monster.
As the horror genre is a means by which audiences cope with anxieties and fears — some might say horror movies are a “how-to” guide in coping and facing what scares us — Candyman certainly exemplifies that notion. Both the new and the old movie are not just slasher flick for the sake of blood and gore. There’s something much more solid for the audience to take away from Candyman as far as his history and motives are concerned. There are normally two kinds of antagonists, or boogeymen in thriller movies. There are those that fall, and those that are pushed. Candyman is definitely the latter.
As a horror fan, the 1992 movie is a favorite of mine. It’s a large asset to the horror genre as it adds something new, rooted in urban legend and the injustices that stain our societies. It’s a slasher movie that offers something more than just a scary monster hacking innocent people, like Jason Vorhees from the Friday the 13th franchise, hiding behind a hockey mask, killing testosterone-filled teens (mostly young girls) for the sake of killing. With Candyman, there’s a lot to reflect on when it comes to good and evil, acceptance versus bigotry.
I haven’t seen the original’s two following sequels — Candyman 2: Farewell to the Flesh (1995) and Candyman: Day of the Dead (1999) so I don’t know if the events there are referenced or not in the new movie.
The comedy relief in this movie, coming mostly from Nathan Stewart-Jarrett’s character, is funny but out of place. It’s almost stereotypical.
However the way the shots are set-up, sometimes positioned at a dizzying angle, are fantastic in creating a sense of uneasiness and apprehension. Watching McCoy deal with the reality that something beyond understanding and out of his control exists after a mere summoning is what’s really scary. Reality can’t ever be the same again after this realization. That’s frightening. And Abdul-Mateen portrays his characters change incredibly well.
Social injustices are certainly on the forefront of our minds these days. It’s the evil that appears in Jordan Peele’s (the screenplay writer for Candyman) movies, Get Out and Us.
Candyman really tries to maintain the feeling of the original movie, and succeeds for most of the picture.
Though I enjoyed Candyman, and would highly recommend it to fans of the original, I felt I didn’t like it as much as I really wanted to. I might have missed a few points, and have a feeling I need to watch it again. Perhaps that’s based on the movie changing the lore around a bit to make it more of a horror movie for today’s audiences. But I didn’t walk away disappointed.
Candyman manages to find a rightful place among the long history of horror movies, which is an art that help us cope with our societal fears. He is a unique, sympathetic, and terrifying character who stands out among the rogues’ gallery of Hollywood’s famous monsters.
