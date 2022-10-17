3 out of 5 stars
Director Rob Zombie's style of horror is one I would describe as pure hell. That’s not a criticism.
His 2003 movie "House of 1,000 Corpses" and its 2005 sequel "The Devil's Rejects" are certainly among the top three most disturbing horror films I've ever seen thanks primarily to their realistic violent nature. Zombie certainly set out to shock and scare with these horror movies. But the shocks and scares of these two films in are too real to be fun certainly.
The way Zombie molds the horror genre into something that's so honest and maybe even masterful to the genre's namesake is impressive. It's horror in the truest meaning of the word! His horror is pure hell because violence is pure hell.
What I admire even more about Zombie is his versatility as a director as seen with his latest movie, "The Munsters." The audience gets a different side of Zombie’s style of movie making.
Based on the sitcom of the same name, the movie was released Sept. 27 on the Netflix streaming service.
The series centers around the Munster family, originally from Transylvania, who reside in the middle of American suburbia. Their home address, 1313 Mockingbird Lane, is easily as memorable as 1600 Pennsylvania Ave.
Herman Munster, whose appearance resembled Frankenstein's monster, is the family patriach. The late Fred Gwynn famously starred as Herman in the sitcom.
His wife, Lily, is a vampire. Their son, Eddie, is a cross between a vampire and a werewolf. Lily's niece, Marilyn, as well as Lily's father, Grandpa Munster, played by Al Lewis, also reside with the family.
I've considered myself more of an Addams Family aficionado over "The Munsters." But I’ve watched my share of the “The Munsters” and enjoyed it generally.
While Addams are a family of eccentric members who live a macabre lifestyle of the macabre, the Munsters are simply classic monsters who see themselves as average as everyone else. The premise had a some satire to it surrounding the family theme seen in a lot of sitcoms airing at that time.
"The Munsters" ran as a sitcom for two seasons from 1964 to 1966.
Five other Munster movies have been released before Zombie's, starting with a "Munsters, Go Home" released in 1966. "The Munsters' Scary Little Christmas," released in 1996 was the last before Zombie's film.
Unlike the other movies, his film depicts the origins of the Munster family. More specifically, when Herman met Lily.
The film starts off with a mad scientist, Dr. Wolfgang (Richard Brake), and his hunchback assistant, Floop (Jorge Garcia), out grave robbing for body parts.
Wolfgang eagerly desires the brain of famed and deceased astrophysicist, Shelly Von Rathbone. Floppy accidentally steals the brain of Shelly's dry-witted stand-up comedian brother, Shecky Von Rathbone.
Wolfgang needs a brain, and a lot of electricity, for his latest creation - a reanimated person.
After the successful experiment, his reanimated monster, awakens. Floop suggests the name Herman Munster, after the cheese which happens to be in his sandwich at the time.
Meanwhile, jilted ex-wife Zoya Krupp (Catherine Schell) is seeking revenge on her husband, the Count (Daniel Roebuck).
She enchants his werewolf son, Lester (Tomas Boykin) to visit her. Then she threatens to chop Lester’s head off if he doesn't get his dad to sell his Transylvania castle. Her goal is to turn the property into a casino.
But the Count won't budge on selling.
During breakfast one morning, served as usual by his servant Igor (Sylvester McCoy), the Count's daughter, Lily (Sheri Moon Zombie), who's a vampire just like her dad, chats about her disappointing date the night before, and how boring her romantic life is.
During their breakfast, "Good Morning Transylvania" comes on T.V. Dr. Wolfgang is the morning show's guest, and is going to debut his new monster creation.
But Herman ends up telling cheesy jokes instead of spouting off whatever intelligence Wolfang anticipated would come from the brain of an astrophysicist.
The doctor considers this the end of his career. Lily, however, falls in love with Herman at first sight.
Floop ends up as Herman's manager and makes him a celebrity. He forms a punk band called "The Punk Rods" which performs regularly at Zoya's nightclub, Zombie-A-Go-Go.
Lily visits the club to meet Herman, and in no time they set up a date together.
After several dates, Herman finally proposes to Lily, and she accepts.
However, the Count doesn't care for Herman, and is opposed to the marriage. It’s certainly a change as Grandpa and Herman get along quite well in the sitcom.
At the wedding, Lester tricks Herman into signing the deed to the Count's estate.
Zoya wastes no time in evicting him, and the Munsters find themselves homeless.
So, Herman gets the idea to start life afresh with his new bride and father-in-law in Hollywood. He believes he can easily become a success out in Southern California.
"The Munsters" is certainly nowhere near perfect. Its weaknesses have little to do with the characters nor sitcom it's based on.
Zombie really tries to pack a lot into this one movie. He throws in a number of callbacks to the show. He also spreads the origin story of the characters out a little too much than is necessary.
While the actors play their roles with some obvious influence from the sitcom actors, and succeeding on and off again, the same comedic flair and emotional connection isn't there like it is with the original cast.
Jeff Daniel Phillips mixes his own version of Herman Munster with his imitation of Fred Gwynne's version. Herman's boisterous laugh and the way he often looks befuddled are the only times he was the Herman Munster I recognize from the show.
Sheri Moon Zombie's portrayal of Lily had me wondering how familiar she was with the character. I'm confused whether Sheri was trying to make the character her own, or simply didn't know how to act like Lily Munster. It's a strange performance. She seemed just as air headed as Herman, especially when she constantly repeats the catchphrase, "Oh, Herman." Sheri certainly goes through the motions, but that's as far as she goes.
There's hardly any chemistry between Sheri and Phillips. Their characters simply fall in love because that's what the audience is expecting. Their love is based on nothing. Lily sees Herman on TV and falls is instantly smitten. And Herman just falls in love with Lily for no reason. The cringiest part, I'd say, comes when Herman and Lily sing a karaoke version of "I Got You Babe" by Sonny and Cher at Zoya's Nightclub.
Daniel Roebuck's performance as Grandpa/ the Count steals the show. While he sounds a bit like Al Lewis in his performance, Roebuck is clearly having fun in the role. The same can be said of Sylvester McCoy as Igor. He's silly, but still fun to watch.
Nevertheless, the vibrant colors, great set designs, and Zombie's keen attention to details, especially with the house on Mockingbird Lane, is absolutely fantastic.
Zombie seems like he truly wanted to make a great nod to the classic franchise. His movie unfortunately crumbles under overall poor writing and acting.
Despite the movie's length that starts to overstay its welcome, as well as its general campiness, and a lot of dry humor, I still found "The Munsters" likable overall.
I loved the visuals, and enjoyed the child-friendly, classic and innocent Halloween feel to it.
I think the movie is either a lucky hit or a wide miss with fans of the series. Zombie is a great director, and I have no doubt he had nothing but good intentions to make something fans of "The Munsters" would appreciate.
