1.5 stars out of 5
Like so many other of Disney's animated films, the movie "Pinocchio," released in 1940, has solidly embedded itself into American popular culture. Now it's the next movie for Disney to pass through the current gimmick of live-action treatment.
Disney released their new, though certainly not original, movie through their streaming app Disney + on Sept. 8.
While "Pinocchio" and other Disney films are still well loved and still introduced to new generations, I get the feeling these live action remakes are simply a trend for the sake of pumping new life into such movies that are already still alive, and make a quick buck on old Disney material.
Beginning with Disney's 1994 live action film "Rudyard Kipling's The Jungle Book” as well as the 1996 movie "101 Dalmatians" up to "Pinocchio," these remakes have been mediocre at best. And the best of them so far seems to be 2016's "The Jungle Book" and 2019's "Aladdin." That's not saying much for those movies.
Despite all that, I still hold out hope that at least one remake will be great...even good.
Being Disney's second animated film, some of the "magic" behind "Pinocchio" is found in the genius and talent of early animators such as Max Fleischer. His previous animation work made way to characters and the world in which they reside drawn with more mass and life. They're not just cartoon characters drawn on paper and lit up on the screen. The animation appears more dimensional.
Also, the theme for the Disney Company, “When You Wish Upon a Star” comes from “Pinocchio.”
The plot of Disney’s new movie is the same as the original film with some small changes and a few new characters.
Jiminy Cricket (Joseph Gordon-Levitt) introduces the audience to the story about the lonely woodcarver, Geppetto (Tom Hanks), who is just finishing up his work on a marionette made from pine wood. Hence, he names it Pinocchio.
Just as he's about to retire to bed, Geppetto makes wish on a wishing star that his puppet will become a real boy. After he falls asleep, the Blue Fairy (Cynthia Erivo) pays a visit and grants Geppetto's request.
Though she gives Pinocchio life, she leaves him as a wooden boy. He must first prove to be honest, brave and unselfish in order to become a real boy. She also declares Jiminy to be his conscience.
The adventures and situations Pinocchio finds himself in are his tests to see whether he deserves to be real.
The story is generally faithful to Disney’s original film, and introduces a few new songs, situations, characters, random pop culture jokes, and various references to other Disney movies.
Among the changes, I appreciate how Geppetto is a bit more fleshed out (no pun intended). The story gives us more insight into why Pinocchio is so important to him.
And like the 1940 movie, it's loosely based but still respectful to Collodi's novel as far as the actual storyline goes.
Among all of Disney's animated movies, "Pinocchio" has always been my personal favorite. I like the story. I like the fairytale-style 19th century Italian atmosphere. I like the characters. I like the music. And I like what it teaches - choosing right from wrong, and letting your conscience guide you when faced with temptation. It seems like a moral seldom, if ever, heard these days. When it is, the simplicity of such a moral becomes conflated to some degree or another with modern social tenets that it's left confusing and unclear.
This part of the story – choosing right from wrong, and always letting your conscious be your guide - remains in the story.
This time, however, hardly any of Pinocchio's actions are lesson-inducing. Rather, all of his mishaps and dilemmas meant to test Pinocchio are due to actions outside of his control.
For instance, in the original movie, Pinocchio doesn't go to school as he's expected to and instead heads off to the theater for fame and fortune at the encouragement of a fox named Honest John and his sidekick cat, Gideon. In the remake, he still bumps into Honest John (Keegan-Michael Key) and Gideon who try to pursued him to join the theater for fame and fortune. But he listens to Jiminy and makes the right decision to obey his father and go to school.
When he gets to the schoolhouse and proudly marches inside, the professor kicks him out claiming school is no place for puppets. He angrily tells Pinocchio that a puppet's place is in a puppet show.
So, that's were Pinocchio goes since his teacher (an authority figure) told him to. Pinocchio doesn't really commit any bad actions to learn from.
Even in the scene where Pinocchio tells lie after lie as his nose grows longer and longer, he ends up telling one last lie to save himself from being imprisoned by puppet show master, Stromboli (Giuseppe Battiston). That last lie is certainly a profitable one.
Disney once again makes the same mistake it has with some of its previous live action remakes. What's portrayed as simply bad in their animated films, normally in the form of a villain, is turned into something that's not so bad. In this case, it’s the temptations that fall before Pinocchio which receive a soft treatment.
The 2014 movie "Maleficent," about the main villain from Disney's "Sleeping Beauty" was a flat mess of poor writing right down to the main character's name derived from the word "malignant" while she’s initially portrayed as a respectable, good person. In the end, Maleficent ends up not-so-bad after all.
In the 2021 film "Cruella," which tells the origin story Cruella de Vil, the main villain from "101 Dalmatians" Cruella is portrayed as more of a justified antihero that the movie wants the audience to cheer for.
Is she a hero or is she a villain in the story? What’s the message?
With "Pinocchio," Disney deprives Pinocchio's chances to choose right from wrong. Instead, he’s placed into bumbling unfortunate mishaps beyond his control.
The climax of the movie, in which Pinocchio saves Geppetto from being swallowed by Monstro the whale is the most impressive part of the film. It also ends up being the only apparent part in the movie where Pinocchio is given the chance to prove himself.
He does have a bout of bad conscious (and I'm not referring to Jiminy Cricket) at seeing the other children indulge themselves in bad behavior while on Pleasure Island.
While the lessons are clear in the 1940 film, this remake gives the audience mixed messages.
"Pinocchio" is another new gimmick that brushes off the personality of Disney's classic original, leaving the audience with another soulless imitation of its own art. The movie’s imitative quality replaces the personality of original film. The new “Pinocchio” film certainly tries to capture the feel and style of the animated film, but it ends up as just another remake. I think it's safe to assume nobody wished for this.
