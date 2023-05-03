Gen. Meyer

The Army is very proud of what it has accomplished at Fort Riley, Maj. Gen. John V. Meyer III said at the Military Affairs Council Breakfast last week, citing the fort winning the Army Community Partnership Award in 2022 and two other years in the last five years as an example.

“Almost unheard of in the United States Army,” Meyer said. “We do that because of our relationship here, and we do it throughout the community. Thank you for everything that you do, thank you for the support, thank you for the difference that you make.”

