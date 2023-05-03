The Army is very proud of what it has accomplished at Fort Riley, Maj. Gen. John V. Meyer III said at the Military Affairs Council Breakfast last week, citing the fort winning the Army Community Partnership Award in 2022 and two other years in the last five years as an example.
“Almost unheard of in the United States Army,” Meyer said. “We do that because of our relationship here, and we do it throughout the community. Thank you for everything that you do, thank you for the support, thank you for the difference that you make.”
Meyer served here previously as captain of a company based at Fort Riley that was deployed for overseas duty and said he appreciates the community taking care of his family while he was away. He is now commanding general of the First Infantry Division.
“Thank you all for all that you do, for all of your support of all of our soldiers and all of our family members,” Meyer said. “Fort Riley and the surrounding communities are a great place to serve, they’re a great place to live; and for all of us in uniform, this is our home.”
He said Fort Riley’s First ID has the highest reenlistment rate of any post in the US Army.
“Everybody says don’t go to Kansas, and that’s the people who’ve never been here, right?” Meyer said. “We may be not be at the top of the list based off just perception, but I will tell you once the soldiers get here, the highest reenlistment rate in the United States Army is right here in Kansas.”
Fort Riley units have just returned from 21 months in Europe, the first nine months of which was to Poland. Russia’s invasion of Ukraine in February of last year prompted the rapid deployment of the division headquarters to Poland for 12 months. The division has 25,000 to 30,000 soldiers serving in Finland, Lithuania, Latvia, Estonia, Poland, Romania, Bulgaria, Germany, Greece and other eastern Europe countries.
“Your support to the soldiers and the family members is important because the mission we are doing over there is vital to the security of the United States,” Meyer said. “Our soldiers are making a difference every single day. It is important that they are there doing what we are (doing) and we appreciate everything that you have done for them.”
In talking about the impact of Fort Riley on the surrounding area, Meyer pointed to 2,935 military families that live within a 40-minute commute to Fort Riley, and if you include DOD civilian families, it’s about 5,200.
“Some of us are from here, but most of us aren’t,” he said.
The economic impact of Fort Riley equates to $1.88 billion directly and $4.1 billion indirectly, which makes Fort Riley one of the top economic engines in the state, Meyer said. Additionally, the federal government provides $15 million a year in federal impact aid to local schools – most of which, over $14 million goes to USD 475; and off-base patient referrals for medical care that adds up to about $57 million.
“What I want you to take away from (these statistics) is how much we appreciate the support of everybody, because this is our home,” Meyer said. “This is when I left my family when I deployed. I served here as a captain and I came back as a major general. I had my choice, because of a previous duty station. I could have gone anywhere I wanted in the United States Army and I chose the First Infantry Division at Fort Riley.”
