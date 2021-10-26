2 stars out of 5
The newly released film, “Halloween Kills,” which came out Oct. 15, is the 12th film in the “Halloween” franchise. And outside of making an easy buck with a new movie, this installment is an unnecessary sequel.
Even as a self-proclaimed horror fan who enjoyed the first “Halloween” movie without having watched any of the rest, save for part two and the 2018 film, also called “Halloween”, I find the franchise’s sequences of movies confusing with all of its retcons and reboots.
Director John Carpenter, who brought many classic horror movies to audiences, directed the first “Halloween.” It’s about a patient, Michael Myers, who escapes from a mental hospital 15 years after killing his sister. He returns to his hometown of Haddonfield, Illinois, to continue his killing spree on Halloween night. Jamie Lee Curtis plays babysitter Laurie Strode who faces off against Myers to protect the children she’s watching over.
The movie put Myers in an iconic spot within the rogues gallery of other well-known movie monsters.
Carpenter’s film is followed by the sequel “Halloween II,” released in 1981.
The franchise veers away from Myers in third movie “Halloween: Season of the Witch,” released in 1982. It tells a new tale of terror that has nothing to do with Myers nor Haddonfield. Part three was to be the first in a series of horror anthology movies, each telling a unique tale centered around the Halloween holiday. At the time, fans were upset with this Myers-less “Halloween” film, so writers brought him back in “Halloween 4,” released in 1988. They even gave it the subtitle “The Return of Michael Myers” so audiences knew what they were getting.
Part five, “Halloween: The Revenge of Michael Myers” and part six, “Halloween: The Curse of Michael Myers” were released in 1989 and 1995.
In 1998, the writers-that-be in Hollywood decided to ignore parts three, four and five with a new direct sequel to the first two movies, giving it the title, “Halloween H20: Twenty Years Later.” Jamie Lee Curtis reprises her role as Strode, which she hadn’t portrayed since “Halloween II.”
It follows a post-traumatic Strode who has faked her own death in order to go into hiding from Myers.
Its sequel came out in 2002 called “Halloween: Resurrection,” which still follows the same traumatized Strode, now in a mental facility.
Shock-horror director, Rob Zombie, got in on the action with his own remakes – “Halloween” (2007) and “Halloween II” (2009).
After Zombie’s remakes, writers went back to the drawing board with “Halloween” (2018) which is, yet again, a direct sequel to the original 1978 movie, by-passing all other films. And “Halloween Kills,” released Friday, is its sequel and the 12th installment in the franchise.
The new movie starts on Halloween night, 2018, as teenager Cameron Elam (Dylan Arnold) finds Deputy Frank Hawkins (Will Patton) lying on the ground with a severe stab wound. The teen shouts for help as Hawkins regain consciousness.
The movie flashes back the events from Halloween night, 1978, when a young Officer Hawkins fails to put an end to the killer, Michael Myers.
The movie returns to the present day, as Tommy Doyle (Anthony Michael Hall) – one of the kids Laurie Strode (played again by Jamie Lee Curtis) babysat back in 1978 – along with other kids commemorating the victims of the Myers murder spree on Halloween night 40 years ago during karaoke night at a local bar. They vow that should Myers return, they’ll kill him. They also pay special honor to Lori, “wherever she may be.”
And return, Myers does, after having been locked in the basement of Strode’s home – continuing on from the end of the previous 2018 “Halloween” film.
She set her house on fire in an attempt to kill Myers, but the fire department arrives at the burning home unaware of Myers’s presence.
The horror and murdering ensue throughout Haddonfield yet again.
According to deadline.com, the movie opened strong at the box office, making $50.16 million, going over its projected $30+ million. It even beat the much better horror movie, “A Quiet Place II,” released by Paramount Pictures back in May.
Otherwise, the movie is weaker than the original film in its writing and overall story telling.
“Evil dies tonight” is chanted throughout the picture by several characters, over and over again. And it looked like that was going to be the case. It all falls disappointingly hard and flat at the end, which left me wondering why any of the characters even bothered.
I’m going to get into spoiler territory here. Among those repeating the mantra that Myers needs to die, that “evil dies tonight,” is Strode all while sitting in the hospital throughout the entire movie due to her injuries from part one. By the end she suddenly shifts her position with the claim that Myers can’t die, and trying to destroy him is futile. What a lame and disappointing twist.
“Halloween” (1978) sits at number 68 on the American Film Institute’s “100 Films...100 Thrills” list of the top 100 most exciting films. It’s sandwiched between “Treasure of the Sierra Madre” before it and “The Wild Bunch” after it. It is a foundational film in the slasher horror genre.
Part of that has to be thanks to the character of Strode.
The original “Halloween” has the audience cheering for the side of Strode rather than Michael Myers. She’s an intelligent, truly interesting and inspirational lead character. No wonder they’ve kept her matched up against Myers for this long. She’s not a throwaway female character like too many others from trashy slasher flicks of the same era that merely set out to debase, kill vulnerable victims – young women particularly – and gross out the audience.
The original “Halloween” doesn’t leave the audience burdened and depressed, though it ends on a cliffhanger. This new movie ends on a huge bummer, with Strode herself basically telling the audience in so many words, “what’s the point?” It’s like a concert with no encore.
But horror fans will surely get what they come to see with “Halloween Kills.” The gore is heavy, the kills are extreme and brutal, and the way Myers moves through the neighborhood is unsettling and managed to make me squirm a bit in my seat. It’s a bloodbath.
The rest is tired horror clichés. Characters make stupid decisions, such as staying in locked vehicles under the idea doing so is guaranteed safety, and having one lone person go after the indestructible killer. Aside from the gore, the scare factor relies heavily on jump scares. Characters think Myers is here when he’s really over there.
According to imdb.com, Strode and Myers will come to a final match in a third installment to these new films next year in “Halloween Ends.” If writers are trying to go for a three-part conclusion to the “Halloween” franchise, this movie seems absolutely unnecessary. It feels like nothing but space-filler. It’s something for fans of the franchise to open up their wallets for, and hopefully tide them over until the ultimate showdown commences... again.
This film repeats the sentiment of the original “you can’t kill the boogeyman.” Yet, still they try. Why even bother after 40 years.
Though the feel of the movie reminds me of the original “Halloween,” which is great, even with the opening credits, the rest is a waste of time. The dumb decisions of the characters, Strode’s continuous speeches from her hospital bed and the jump scares make “Halloween Kills” sadly too predictable.
Horror fans, and maybe some fans of franchise, might enjoy it. As for other audiences, “Halloween Kills” is an easy pass. It adds nothing whatsoever to the franchise.
