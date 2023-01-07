For as far back as I can remember, I’ve always loved ranking things. My parents to this day will bring up how annoyed they’d get after every movie we’d see when I’d bombard them with questions about where they’d rank a movie based on this or that. I’d ask them to rank books, different kinds of food and even life events. I was relentless.

So eventually, six years ago, I started to put together my own year-end top 10 list for the best movies I’d seen that year. I’d share the list on Twitter, but mainly, they were for myself. Putting the year in film in context, kind of a living record of what my favorite movies were of that year when I put that list together.

