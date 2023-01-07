For as far back as I can remember, I’ve always loved ranking things. My parents to this day will bring up how annoyed they’d get after every movie we’d see when I’d bombard them with questions about where they’d rank a movie based on this or that. I’d ask them to rank books, different kinds of food and even life events. I was relentless.
So eventually, six years ago, I started to put together my own year-end top 10 list for the best movies I’d seen that year. I’d share the list on Twitter, but mainly, they were for myself. Putting the year in film in context, kind of a living record of what my favorite movies were of that year when I put that list together.
Over the years, I look back and see some of the movies on my lists held up over the years and others I barely remember watching, but for whatever reason, at the time that I made the list, those were the 10 films from the past 365 days that spoke to me.
So now, I’m bringing that tradition into print.
Below are my 10 favorite movies from the past year. For reference (according to Letterboxd, a website and app where I’m able track every movie I see throughout a given year) I watched 181 movies throughout 2022 and 76 of those were released last year. For those of you thinking I should get a life, I agree.
Since I did see quite a few movies that were released last year, before I get into my top 10, here is a list some honorable mentions that almost made the cut, but ended up falling short: Aftersun, Ambulance, Armageddon Time, Avatar: The Way of Water, The Batman, Bones and All, Descendant, Everything Everywhere All at Once, Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio, Hustle, Tony Hawk: Until the Wheels Fall Off and Turning Red.
10. Jackass Forever
Time comes for us all, doesn’t it. Johnny Knoxville and the gang are back once again, doing the exact same stupid, sophomoric, dangerous and hilarious stunts and pranks they’ve done the last two decades. But now, the guys are in their late 40s and 50s, and when you get hit by a bull in your late 40s and 50s, it doesn’t just leave a mark, it almost kills you. Still, I saw nothing more joyful in 2022 than “Jackass Forever.” Just a bunch of guys being dudes who love spending time with each other and poking each other with tasers. Sure, there’s significantly more male nudity and human excrement than one would probably want, but while you’re watching, you’re just having too much fun to care.
9. The Fabelmans
Steven Spielberg’s most personal film yet, “The Fabelmans” is a fictionalized telling of his childhood, how he fell in love with making movies and the circumstances around his parents’ divorce and the impact it had on him. The film, which on its surface could be criticized as a self-serving hagiography of one of the world’s greatest director’s explaining to us why he’s so great, actually is a fascinating portrait of an unhappy marriage (Paul Dano and Michelle Williams play Burt and Mitzi Fabelman, versions of Spielberg’s parents) and how a family grows and copes around it. You see Sammy Fabelman (played by Gabriel LaBelle) grow from little kid who’s terrified when his parents take him to see his first movie in theaters to a film prodigy who eventually learns the amazing and devastating power film can have, and how to wield that power responsibly.
8. The Northman
“I will avenge you, Father! I will save you, Mother! I will kill you, Fjölnir!” That is the battle-cry of Alexander Skarsgård’s Norse prince Amleth, who witnesses his father murdered by his uncle (Fjölnir) as a child before being exiled. Now fully grown, Amleth plans to make good on his lust for revenge. Director Robert Eggers (“The Witch,” “The Lighthouse”) brings his brand of historical realism to the Viking-times as he tells a beautiful and vicious story about retaking your identity. Skarsgård is great in an almost animalistic and brutal performance, but Nicole Kidman, Amelth’s mother Gudrún, ends up stealing the show along with Anya Taylor-Joy (a Slavic sorceress turned slave and Amelth’s lover) and Willem Dafoe (a court jester).
7. Pearl
“Pearl” is a slasher film and prequel to “X,” which also came out in 2022. Taking place in 1918 in Texas, Pearl, played by Mia Goth in a jaw-dropping performance, lives with her oppressive and domineering mother and paralyzed father while her husband, Howard, serves in World War I. Pearl longs for more than just the quiet farm life and wants to be a star and is hellbent on doing so, even though her mother disapproves. However, Pearl is… different. At first you think she’s just a little off until her behavior become more and more disturbing, eventually leading to a body count. In the end, Goth is what sells this movie. She is the human-embodiment of a car crash, as much as you might want to, you just can’t look away. The final image of the movie will burn itself into your brain. Pearl is a must-see for horror fans.
6. Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery
Daniel Craig’s southern sleuth Benoit Blanc, one of the greatest detectives in the world, is back after 2019’s smash “Knives Out”. This time he’s investigating a completely different group of star-studded wackos led by Edward Norton’s Miles Bron, a Elon Musk-type who has invited all of his famous friends (Kathryn Hahn, Leslie Odom Jr., Kate Hudson and Dave Bautista) to his remote island in Greece for a murder mystery game. But Blanc also finds himself mysteriously invited to the party where, as these things often do, the game takes a turn as one of the party is found murdered. “Glass Onion” has a razor-sharp wit (thanks to writer/director Rian Johnson who also returns from the original) and surprises around every corner of Bron’s palatial estate. If you’re a fan of mysteries, “Glass Onion” is a must, but even if you’re not, there’s enough here, from the performances, costumes and set design, to keep anyone enthralled.
5. Nope
Jordan Peele’s (“Get Out,” “Us”) newest film is his most visually stunning movie to date. The story centers around the Haywood family, a brother and sister pair played by Daniel Kaluuya and Keke Palmer, that has trained and handled horses for film and television since the beginning of the medium. They start to notice strange things happening around their ranch and eventually discover that they are in the presence of a UFO. How they handle things after that leads to one of the more interesting and inventive sci-fi/thriller’s in the last several years. As mentioned earlier, the film is absolutely beautiful. The landscapes of the deserts of southern California combined with the various creature designs offer a feast for the eyes. Which is appropriate because the movie itself focuses on the concept of the spectacle and what our addiction to the spectacle has done to us as consumers of media. “Nope” doesn’t hesitate asking questions that may not have easy answers, but the ride it takes you on is more than worth it.
4. Babylon
Excess and debauchery ooze out of the screen in the latest film from director Damien Chazelle (“La La Land,” “Whiplash”). “Babylon,” which takes place in Hollywood during the transition from silent films to talkies in the late-1920s, early-1930s, mainly follows four main players (Margot Robbie’s Nellie LaRoy, a soon-to-be silent-film starlet; Brad Pitt’s Jack Conrad, an actor near the end of the peak of fame; Jovan Adepo’s Sidney Palmer, a jazz trumpet player who makes his way into the movies; and newcomer Diego Calva’s Manny Torres, a Mexican immigrant and aspiring filmmaker who gets his start at the bottom of the production totem pole) as they brave the ups and the downs that Hollywood has to offer. The three-hour runtime might discourage many viewers, as may some of the more obscene places this movie goes as it travels through the absolute gutter of Los Angeles, but the absolute scale and panache on display by Chazelle is nothing but a marvel and one that I was glad to see on the biggest screen possible.
3. The Banshees of Inisherin
Adult friendships can be tough to maintain even in the best circumstances. “The Banshees of Inisherin” centers around two longtime friends in the small Irish isle of Inisherin at the very end of the Irish Civil War in 1923: Pádraic, a nice but simple man played by Collin Ferrell, and Colm, a musician played by Brendan Gleason. Colm decides one day, on a whim, that he’s no longer going to be friends with Pádraic. Pádraic, utterly confused by the loss of his friend, refuses to take no for an answer and demands an explanation from Colm concerning the change in their dynamic. What follows stretches from the hilarious to the ridiculous to the tragic as both men struggle against each other as what remains of their relationship slowly burns to the ground. If you’re a fan of writer/director Martin McDonagh’s (“Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri,” “In Bruges”) you won’t be disappointed.
2. Top Gun: Maverick
Simply the best movie that I saw in a theater all year. After literal years of waiting, “Top Gun: Maverick” could’ve fallen into the same trap that several other legacy sequels have fallen into in the recent past (“Ghostbusters: Afterlife” and all three “Jurassic World” movies, we’re looking at you), but somehow Tom Cruise, who is back as Pete “Maverick” Mitchell, and director Joseph Kosinski found a way to remind people what they loved about the 1986 original without pandering or repeating themselves, improve on its weaker points without betraying the fun spirit of “Top Gun” and put forth something so technically impressive that it begged audiences to come see it on the big screen. Cruise hasn’t put forth a performance this good in years and the supporting cast (including Miles Teller, Glenn Powell, Val Kilmer, Jennifer Connelly and Jon Hamm) are stellar.
1. Tár
Who is Lydia Tár? That’s what writer/director Todd Field (Little Children) aims to answer in this character study of the first female chief conductor of the Berlin Philharmonic. Tár, played by Cate Blanchett in the performance of the year, is on top of the world when the movie begins and slowly but surely sees her world and identity that she’s built around herself crumble. Enough cannot be said about Blanchett plays Tár with such confidence that it tricks you in believing the legend that surrounds her before it’s dismantled piece-by-piece in front of your eyes. The movie has a third act that’s as thrilling and captivating as any thriller or action movie this year, and the final scene ranks up there with some of the best punchlines ever put to film. “Tár” is complicated, expertly written, wonderfully acted and an easy pick for my top film of 2022.
