When it comes to director M. Night Shyamalan’s movies, they’re either a hit, or a miss. When they’re a hit, they’re a big one. And when they’re a miss, they’re a wide miss.
Movies like Lady in the Water, Devil (Story by Shyamalan and Directed by John Erick Dowdle) and The Happening, are remembered normally with a deserved amount of disdain and repugnance. This is the general attitude for Shyamalan’s five consecutive movies between 2004’s The Village to 2013’s After Earth.
But other movies like The Sixth Sense, Unbreakable, and Split are fondly remembered and still talked about. His 2015 movie The Visit was a certainly an entertaining thriller. It was a movie I was hoping would be mark a creative base hit for Shyamalan, and all that took place from 2004 to 2013 was just a string of bad luck. I was willing to give him the benefit of the doubt in that bleak period of Shyamalan movies.
His 2016 movie Split (a crossover to Unbreakable) added to this encouragement. And the 2019 movie Glass (a sequel to Unbreakable) was decent enough as far as story goes, but simply fizzled as an entirely good movie by the end.
So, with the release of his newest film, Old, it looked like an original story coming from Shyamalan who is a good story teller all things considered, I muttered to myself “C’mon, M.” I want to see this succeed. I want to see him in his true form, just as we saw back in 1999 with The Sixth Sense.
In this film, Guy Cappa (Gael García Bernal) and his wife Prisca (Vicky Krieps) head off for a vacation to a beach resort with their two young kids, six-year old Trent (Nolan River) and 11-year old Maddox (Alexa Swinton).
While at the luxurious resort, we learn Guy and Prisca’s marriage has become tumultuous and is on the path to a divorce unbeknownst to the children. But one last vacation together as a family is in order.
The hotel manager (Gustaf Hammarsten) checks on the family during their breakfast. He invites them to spend a day at the resort’s private secluded beach, which is reserved for special guests.
Of course, the family is excited at the invitation and hop on the next shuttle over to the beach.
They’re joined by a few other guests, and find the beach is surrounded by rocky cliffs on one side, and stunning blue water with crashing waves on the other.
There’s one person already on the beach when they arrive — a rap artist named Brendan, who calls himself Mid-Sized Sudan (Aaron Pierre).
Soon, the paradise becomes a tragic scene as the body of Brendan’s companion is found dead.
When they try to leave the way they came in, they black out and find themselves back on the sandy beach.
Strange occurrences begin taking place, particularly everyone aging at an unnaturally rapid rate.
They also notice a figure high on top of the cliff watching them.
The relaxing time they paid for quickly becomes a survival mission as the end of their life is charging right at each one of them hour by hour.
The story idea is clever. It reminds me of the kind of stuff Stephen King or Rod Serling might come up with.
Shyamalan is great at framing shots.
He often frames his shots in such a way as to hide something from the audience, or obscure a character just enough to the point where the audience doesn’t see him or her well enough. It’s an attempt to build suspense. Here, Shyamalan does it from the beginning of Old to end, to the point of irritation. It’s as though he wants the audience to focus on the message — the quickness of time, the shortness of life — and not too much on the fear factor.
By the second act, the audience knows the characters are aging at a fast rate. Yet, he obscures the aging faces more than half-way into the movie to build the trepidation for what the audience is already well aware of.
He also keeps a lot of the more horrific, maybe gory content off camera. The audience sees more of the character’s reactions to the horror which is death. Again, it’s like he’s really trying to keep the general focus on the overall message.
The acting for the most part gives the impression the audience is watching a dress rehearsal. Aaron Pierre has the most energy and conviction, playing his role well as some on the beach initially suspect him of killing his companion. He maintains his innocence until it’s clear to all what’s really happening on the beach.
The acting and some of the smaller details that add support to the story, and move it along, need some strengthening. They come across as too awkward, and less realistic than the actual premise of a beach where people age fast.
What spoils the movie for me is the ending. Like Shyamalan’s 2004 film The Village, he offers the audience a sane and rational explanation that has me leaving the theater muttering to myself, “That’s it?”
Still, I see Old‘s potential in someday being a cult classic thanks to its clever, original story and the image of the reality of death and human frailty contrasted against a beach paradise. Despite the flaws, I found Old engaging enough, and giving me something to think about.
It could have been a better, true-to-form Shyamalan film, but lacks strength in the details holding it up to be so.
