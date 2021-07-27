1.5 out of 5 stars
Back in my childhood from the late 1980s into the mid-1990s, there was one reason to wake up at 7:30 on a Saturday morning during the school year — Saturday morning cartoons.
After sitting through a couple hours of animated programing that seemed to change year by year, the final cartoon each Saturday morning was always The Bugs Bunny and Tweety Show.
The show was a long-running showcase of various Looney Tunes and Merrie Melodies cartoons, released by Warner Bros that were originally shown in movie theaters from 1948 to 1969.
The Bugs Bunny and Tweety Show was the topper on my Saturday morning of cartoons. Once the end credits rolled, this regular weekend activity was over until next Saturday. It was also the show I looked forward to the most.
Even as I push 40, Looney Tunes cartoons, particularly those animated by the late, great Chuck Jones, still make me laugh.
Sadly, I didn’t get the laughs I hoped for while watching Space Jam: A New Legacy — the newest film to star the Looney Tunes.
Space Jam is a live action mixed with animation film sequel to the 1996 film Space Jam which stars Michael Jordan. The first film is still a fun and appreciated film by many audiences to this day.
This time, LeBron James of the Los Angeles Lakers stars alongside Bugs and his pals.
The first 20 minutes of the movie are a big advertisement to the famed athlete.
James plays himself as he encourages his two sons, Dom (Cedric Joe) and Darius (Ceyair J. Wright) — fictionalized characters of James’s real children — to follow in his love for and expertise in basketball.
His youngest son, Dom, however has a lot of expertise in computer technology, and has even designed his own video game. His ambition is to someday become a game developer.
This puts James off as he really wants to see his kids become successful in basketball. His wife, Kamiyah (Sonequa Martin-Green) encourages James to let Dom pursue what he wants to be rather than what James wants him to be.
James is invited to the Warner Bros studio regarding a movie deal. He and Dom attend the meeting with studio executives. But James isn’t too interested in the idea of being in a movie.
And Dom is more interested in the software aspect of movie making.
He sees himself one day working for Warner Bros as a technological expert.
This dream doesn’t set well with his dad who doesn’t want to see his son give up basketball.
Meanwhile, the studio’s software somehow becomes cognizant and self-aware. Within the computer servers, the software has taken a human form, calling itself Al-G-Rhythm (played by Don Cheadle). Al eaves drop on the board meeting and is infuriated James has turned the offer down. He figures out a way to force James to become part of the system at Warner Bros.
Al manages to get James and Dom into the basement were the computer servers are kept, and then traps both of them in virtual reality.
He separates Dom from James, insisting the only way James can get his son back is by forming a basketball team made up of all Warner Bros characters that’ll compete in a basketball match against a team Al will form.
James has 24-hours to find a team. If his team wins, Al says he’ll return Dom and allow them to leave.
Trapped in the server, James finds Bugs Bunny living on his own in Tune World that has become void of all characters.
Bugs tells James Tune World in deserted because Al talked them into exploring other realities in the server, which is where James finds them.
He travels through different famous Warner Bros films locating each cartoon character.
Once assembled, James coaches this new team to defeat Al’s team and get his son back.
Of course, working with cartoon characters, James stumbles upon several obstacles before times up and his match on the court with Al and his team is on.
I appreciate the message the movie conveys as James tells Dom that if he wants to be successful, he has to put in the work to gain the success he desires. It doesn’t come automatically just because he wants it.
Though LeBron James is a gifted athlete, he is certainly not an actor. If James was told to simply look confused throughout the movie, and say “what the...” for most of his lines, then he nailed it. Otherwise, he looked lackluster throughout the movie even in his desperation to find get his son back.
Still, audiences likely come to see him play basketball alongside Bugs and his friends more than they do to see his acting abilities.
Cheadle conveyed the most emotion in his role as an artificially intelligent computer in human form.
Nothing about the story seemed interesting, and it was blatantly obvious where it was heading.
Like the first Space Jam, A New Legacy‘s story culminates to a basketball game. The audience gets exactly what they expect. No real surprises save for a few random, surprising, and funny cameos.
It’s laughable that Pepe LePew — the French skunk who humorously pursues romance with cats who somehow accidentally end with a white stripe down their back — was deemed too controversial that he had to be excluded from the from the cast of Looney Tunes. Meanwhile the movie throws in several cameos of Pennywise the child-eating clown from Stephen King’s It as well as Alex DeLarge and his gang (referred to as “droogs”) from A Clockwork Orange. In the 1971 Stanley Kubrick movie, Alex and his droogs consume drug-laced milk called “milk plus” to commit what Alex referrers to as “a bit of the old ultra-violence” (i.e. raping women and beating up other innocent people for the mere sake of inflicting violence).
The whole debacle with Pepe is the most non- controversial controversy since audiences hated the 2016 Ghostbusters film.
Nevertheless, they and other famed characters show up in the crowd during the climactic basketball game. It was an ostentatious display on the part of Warner Bros of all the better movies they previously made. Still, picking out the different characters from different Warner Bros franchises in the stands is the most entertaining part of the movie.
I took my six-year old son to see this. In the last twenty minutes of the film, he whispered in my ear, “Dad, is it almost over?”
Movie sequels are seldom equal in quality, or better, than their first part. Space Jam: A New Legacy landed far below where the first film about a basketball player and a cartoon rabbit is rooted in popular culture.
