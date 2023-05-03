My knowledge of video games starts with the 8-bit home computer system, Commodore 64, continues through the Nintendo Entertainment System (NES), and ends around the Nintendo 64 and Sega Genesis. The Commodore was my family’s first computer game system as I grew up back in the 1980s.

Games such as “Bruce Lee,” Montezuma’s Revenge,” “Ghostbusters,” “Donald Duck’s Playground” and the “Ultima” series came on 5¼ inch floppy disks. When a player put a disk into the disk drive, they had to type in a code or instructions to prompt the Commodore to load the game. And loading seemed to take an eternity to finish.