My knowledge of video games starts with the 8-bit home computer system, Commodore 64, continues through the Nintendo Entertainment System (NES), and ends around the Nintendo 64 and Sega Genesis. The Commodore was my family’s first computer game system as I grew up back in the 1980s.
Games such as “Bruce Lee,” Montezuma’s Revenge,” “Ghostbusters,” “Donald Duck’s Playground” and the “Ultima” series came on 5¼ inch floppy disks. When a player put a disk into the disk drive, they had to type in a code or instructions to prompt the Commodore to load the game. And loading seemed to take an eternity to finish.
The NES takes up the most space in my head when it comes to my knowledge of, and experience with, video games. The bulk of video game playing in my youth was on the NES.
Thankfully, I remembered enough from those days as I watched “The Super Mario Bros Movie” released April 5.
The movie centers around Mario (Chris Pratt) and his brother Luigi (Charlie Day) - Nintendo’s titular characters - as they recently started a plumbing business in Brooklyn.
While they initially have trouble attracting customers, they’re hired to fix a leak for some wealthy homeowners who saw their new T.V. commercial for their business.
The two fail miserably at this job thanks to another “problem” in the house that’s out of their control. On top of that, their father disapproves of Mario leaving his job to pursue his dream of starting a plumbing business.
Depressed in his bedroom, Mario catches a breaking news story about a busted waterline flooding the streets. He and Luigi take it upon themselves to go underground and try to fix the leak themselves. Mario thinks fixing this monumental problem on their own and coming out as heroes in the public eye will be great for their business.
As the two go under the Brooklyn streets looking for the source of the leak, they come across a large green pipe that sucks them into another realm.
During the passage through the pipe, Mario and Luigi are separated. Mario finds himself in the “Mushroom Kingdom” where he meets a small mushroom-looking character named Toad (Keegan-Michael Key). Toad takes him to their ruler, Princess Peach (Anya-Taylor Joy).
Meanwhile, the unfortunate Luigi finds himself in the “Dark Lands” which is inhabited by turtle-like soldiers called “Koopas” and ruled by the evil Koopa King, Bowser (Jack Black).
As Bowser has possession of the “Super Star” which will give him invincibility, his ultimate plan is to conquer all lands that surround his kingdom. The Mushroom Kingdom is next on his list.
Once he gains control of the Mushroom Kingdom, Bowser intends to marry the Princess whom he’s smitten with.
Bowser’s plans change a bit when he’s informed of Luigi’s presence. He imprisons Luigi as he thinks the Princess will surely fall in love with his brother, Mario. So, he uses Luigi to blackmail Mario.
As Bowser’s domain closes in on the Mushroom Kingdom. Princess Peach trains Mario to help fight against Bowser and his army of Koopas.
She also seeks the aid of the Kongs who reside in the Jungle Kingdom nearby. Their leader, Cranky Kong (Fred Armisen), agrees to help if Mario can defeat his son, Donkey Kong (Seth Rogan) in a fight.
With his Star Power, Bowser’s defeat of the Mushroom Kingdom, and all other kingdoms, is guaranteed if he’s not stopped.
And Mario wants to rescue Luigi more than anything, and will do whatever it takes to save him from Bowser.
“The Super Mario Bros Movie” accomplishes precisely what it sets out to do. It creates the atmosphere of the video game it’s based on. It services the Mario fans in the audience, giving the story a video game feel from start to finish, right down to the soundtrack, which fans want to experience.
There are enough callbacks to classic Mario platforms that didn’t fly over my head as the movie takes elements from a variety of Super Mario games, alongside other Nintendo games popular through the decades. I also caught the theme song to “The Super Mario Bros. Super Show,” which aired in 1989, playing early on in the story - a small gem from my own boyhood.
I spotted a few other references to a gaming favorite of mine from those old Nintendo days - “Mike Tyson’s Punch Out.”
I took my children to see this movie. Though their knowledge of the Super Mario universe is limited to the few classic games I’ve introduced them to - namely “Super Mario Bros. 1, 2, 3” on the original Nintendo, and “MarioKart” from the Nintendo 64 - they still managed to point out game references they recognized. It was enough for them to talk about the movie for days after. I anticipate that even audiences who have limited knowledge of the Super Mario Bros., will find this movie entertaining and enjoyable.
The voice acting is great and well-cast. That’s true even with Pratt giving Mario a Brooklyn accent rather than his famous high-pitched Italian accent as heard in some of the video games, voiced by Charles Martinet.
Armisen’s performance, however, doesn’t work. He sounds like an imitation of Woody Allen with a stuffy noise. It doesn’t fit his elder Kong character, although his name is “Cranky.”
This movie has seemingly earned the title of being “the good one” when compared to the 1993 live-action movie “Super Mario Bros.” starring Bob Hoskins as Mario and John Leguizamo as Luigi. It’s still regarded as a terrible video game flick. While I agree that it is a terrible movie, it does have some good qualities about it.
Regardless, both films contrast each other. Though they tell the same relative story, the new movie is superior in quality, look, energy and acting. It’s much more colorful and game-like than the previous version. The latter is dark with something sinister in the atmosphere unlike anything in the Mario games of the time. The new film got Mario and his world right.
I think if the 1993 movie wasn’t based on the Super Mario Bros, it would still be tossed in the bargain bin albeit with a little more appreciation. It falls in with other unusual science fiction fantasy films such as Terry Gilliam’s 1985 movie “Brazil” or, dare I say, Ridley Scott’s 1982 movie “Blade Runner” as these movies share loosely similar dystopian styles.
“The Super Mario Bros. Movie” is successful in accomplishing its goals. It appeals to children and fans alike without disappointment. It’s engaging and entertaining. It also doesn’t overstay its welcome, running at one hour and 32 minutes.
The movie is what I imagined it would be, and is more entertaining than I anticipated. It’s both classic Mario as well as a new experience for video game fans.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.