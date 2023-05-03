Col. Michael Foote

Col. Michael Foote (right) shakes the hand of Vietnam War veterans at a ceremony Saturday.               (Ryan D. Wilson/The Union)

More than one Vietnam War veteran wiped away tears after receiving the welcome home they deserved 50 years after the war ended in a parade and ceremony at Heritage Park Saturday.

“I really enjoyed it, I thought it was really good,” said Vietnam veteran Jay Lindsey. When he came home he got the same welcome — no welcome at all, which was “apparently pretty much the same that everyone else got,” Lindsey said.