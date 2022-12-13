3 out of 5 stars
Each new Christmas horror movie often seem to try to outperform the rest of them. Horror is more severe when wrapped up in a Christmas setting as it’s the most wonderful time of the year.
There’s one debate that seems to come up every holiday season for reasons that I don’t really understand. Is the action film “Die Hard” a Christmas movie? The answer is, of course, blatantly obvious. Yes, it is.
But for those who don’t believe, a movie was released recently just for them. “Violent Night,” released in theaters Dec. 2 is unarguably a Christmas movie with a plot very similar to “Die Hard.” But instead of Bruce Willis’s character John McClane blowing holes in the terrorists seizing Nakatomi Plaza, Santa Claus is wielding the weaponry (namely, a sledgehammer) and administering his own justice inside a mansion on Christmas Eve.
In “Violent Night” Santa Claus (David Harbour, “Stranger Things”) is losing his belief in children, as most people have lost belief in him. He’s disappointed in the greed and lack of gratitude among children. It has driven him to the point of drinking. While sitting in a pub somewhere in Bristol, U.K., taking a break from his route on Christmas Eve, he considers making this Christmas his last one.
Elsewhere, Jason Lightstone (Alex Hassell) is taking his ex-wife Linda (Alexis Louder) and their young daughter, Trudy (Leah Brady) to visit his wealthy mother, Gertrude (Beverly D’Angelo), in her huge gated luxurious estate.
The rest of the dysfunctional Lightstone family, such as Jason’s greedy alcoholic sister Alva (Edi Patterson), her wannabe action movie star boyfriend Morgan Steele (Cam Gigandet) and her teenage social media influencer son, Bertrude (Alexander Elliot) are also spending Christmas at the house.
Jason, who works for his mother, hopes to make up with Linda so they can be a family again. He promises to quit his job to accomplish that. Alva hopes to obtain a generous portion of her mother’s money to help fund a movie for her boyfriend.
Unfortunately, Jason forgot to take Trudy to see Santa at the mall. As this leaves Trudy and her mother disappointed, Jason finds an old walkie-talkie and gives it to Trudy saying she can use it to talk directly to Santa.
As this is taking place, Santa arrives at the estate to deliver presents. He initially arrives unnoticed, coming down a chimney elsewhere in the house.
Dumping out the skim milk left out for him and helping himself to some of the expensive top-shelf booze, Santa relaxes in a massage chair for a moment.
Members of the house staff and the catering service are quickly given the command to take the family hostage. It turns out these criminals are part of a mercenary group, led by a man who calls himself “Mr. Scrooge,” played by John Leguizamo.
Scrooge is after $300 million in cash which belongs to the family company used to funnel oil into the Middle East. The money was stolen by Gertrude and kept in a sophisticated vault inside the mansion.
The gunfire startles Santa who’s dozing off upstairs, unbeknownst to anyone in the house.
Once of the mercenaries finds Santa, and the two get into a brutal fight. Gun shots scare off Santa’s reindeer, leaving Santa behind.
Trudy runs and hides in the attic with her walkie-talkie. Santa takes a walkie-talkie off the mercenary who caught him upstairs and happens to find the same channel Trudy is on. The two end up communicating during the ordeal.
Now, it’s up to Santa Claus to take it upon himself to rescue the family and take out Mr. Scrooge and his cohorts. It goes without saying they’re all on the naughty list.
On top of all the action and loads of carnage, “Violent Night” has a hodgepodge of elements inspired from other well-known Christmas movies such as “Home Alone,” “A Christmas Carol,” “Die Hard” of course, and “National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation” thanks to the casting of Beverly D’Angelo who plays Ellen Griswald in National Lampoon’s Vacation movies.
“Violent Night” is directed by Norwegian director Tommy Wirkola who has a modest number of horror comedies behind his name, including “Dead Snow” (2009) and “Hansel & Gretel: Witch Hunters” (2013).
The movie accomplishes what it set out to do. It’s certainly violent and mixed with a little Christmas spirit.
Harbour portrays a connivingly cranky and downtrodden Santa Claus who still wishes for Christmas cheer and belief among children. His performance isn’t over done as he’s at first just as vulnerable as the rest of the hostages in the house. Yet, the story takes the element of believing in Santa in a different direction.
He’s an overworked Santa who even tells Trudy “1100 years is a long time to live.” The movie also touches upon Santa’s Viking history, which even he admits would have put him on the naughty list. He’s flawed just like the rest of us. And the magic he possesses, which gets him around the world in one night, and up and down chimneys, is something he admits several times to not understanding.
Yet we don’t get to see how he went from Viking to Santa Claus, which hints at the possibility of a sequel.
But despite his waning faith in children, he is still holding on to a small spark of belief in those good kids that are still out there. Santa finds that spark while talking to Trudy. He goes through this rescue mission for her sake, coming out beaten and bloodied, but stronger willed in the end.
“Violent Night” has a rather outlandish storyline, but it’s not as ridiculous and over-the-top as I suspected it would be.
The movie performed rather well opening weekend, bringing in $4.9 million opening night ($13.5 million to date) according to imdb.com. Box office projections were between $10 to $12 million.
With its successful earnings, and its current 89 percent audience score on Rotten Tomatoes, the movie possesses the elements of a potential holiday staple, especially among horror and thriller movie fans.
“Violent Night” falls among a long line of other holiday horror and thriller movies — a subgenre as old as movie making. Many of such movies from the 1930s and 1940s were normally crime noir films set against the jolliest time of year. The crime film “Christmas Holiday” (1944) which stars Gene Kelly comes to mind.
In the atomic age of horror and science fiction movies back in the 1950s and 1960s, Santa Claus was depicted squaring off against aliens from outer space in “Santa Claus Conquers the Martians” (1964). Before that, he went up against the devil himself in the film “Santa Claus vs. the Devil,” produced in Mexico in 1959.
With the coming of slasher flicks, especially in the 1970s, movies such as “Silent Night, Bloody Night” (1972) and “Black Christmas” (1974) intentionally made Christmas time an integral part of their respective horror stories. Murder and chaos sting worse around the holidays.
Other slashers, “To All a Goodnight” (1980), “Christmas Evil” (1980), and “Silent Night, Deadly Night” (1984) turn Santa Claus into a maniacal killer whether some crazy murderer is dressed as Santa, or its Santa himself under an evil power or influence.
“Violent Night” depicts Santa as a hero, though he’s just as flawed and terrified as any other person would be in a hostage situation. Though he has to tap into his ancient Viking ways to take on the mercenaries, it’s not something he wants to do. The circumstances just fell in his lap. He’s not maniacal nor monstrous. But he has to do what he has to do, by any means.
For what it is, it’s a fun film that puts in as much plausibility as such a storyline will allow. It’s a entertaining change of pace from all the sugary sentimental holiday stuff.
It entertains without overdoing the premise or overstaying its welcome. I predict “Violent Night” will go down in history as a favorited niche Christmas flick.
