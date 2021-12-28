4 stars out of 5
When it comes to remakes and reboots, a trend as old as Hollywood itself, “West Side Story” is one that’s most welcomed.
The original romantic drama musical film, released in 1961, stars Natalie Wood, Rita Moreno, Russ Tamblyn, George Chakiris and Richard Beymer. With music by Leonard Bernstein and lyrics by Stephen Sondheim, it’s an impactful film that deserves to continue to last.
The new film adaptation, directed by Steven Spielberg, was released Dec. 10. I can easily appreciate seeing “West Side Story” introduced to a new audience on the big screen.
Though the film has received positive praise, “West Side Story” has been labeled a box office flop as it made $10.5 million ($17 million world-wide) opening weekend from 2,820 locations.
Inspired by Shakespeare’s “Romeo and Juliet,” the story centers on two rival street gangs, the Jets who are white kids and the Sharks who are Puerto Rican, in a Manhattan West Side neighborhood during the late 1950s.
Riff (Mike Faist) is leader of the Jets while Bernardo (David Alvarez) heads the Sharks. Their hatred for each other is fueled by racial prejudice and territorial claim within the neighborhood. The neighborhood is on its way to being demolished so the city can develop a new and revitalized area.
During a dance where both gangs are present, the Jets former gang leader, Tony (Ansel Elgort), who has reformed himself after spending time in prison for nearly killing a rival gang member during a fight, meets a girl named Maria (Rachel Zegler), who’s Bernardo’s sister.
Tony has been living in the basement of Doc’s General Store, operated by Valentina (Rita Moreno) who has been helping him maintain a clean life while he works for her. Tony and Maria both fall in love with each other, but have to keep their relationship a secret. Meanwhile, Riff challenges the Sharks to a “rumble.” Both sides intend to bring rocks, bricks and blades to this fight.
Bernardo’s girlfriend, Anita (Ariana DeBose) knows about Maria and Tony and is conflicted about it. While she wants Maria to be happy and independent, she knows what this relationship might lead to with the burning rivalry surrounding it.
As Maria and Tony spend time together, she begs him to try and convince Riff to call off the fight. But the hatred the two street gangs have for each other is strong, as Maria and Tony’s love tries to intervene.
While the 1961 film is a huge spectacle on screen, Spielberg’s feels like it’s a smaller story set in a small insignificant corner of New York City surrounding characters who would otherwise be just as insignificant had it not been for the events that unfold. Spielberg creates this atmosphere beautifully. Nevertheless, it’s the same movie, set in the same period, with the same songs and characters. There are certainly some difference between the two movies, but not enough to make them uniquely different from each other.
The main characters, as well as the overall story, feels much more polished and well-rounded than the original. The atmosphere is also darker and grittier. During a scene when Tony takes Maria on a date, he opens up and tells her the truth about his past, why he went to prison, and how jail time helped him reform. That’s certainly a different insight than the 1961 movie.
Tony also talks to Maria about his friendship with Riff, and what kind of person Riff is. This insight goes outside of the musical number, “Gee, Officer Krupke” where some of the Jets sing about their familial and societal issues that lead them to the gang life.
“The whole world has been against Riff since he was born,” Tony says.
One major change is the role of “Doc,” who was previously played by the late Ned Glass in the original film. Casting legendary actress Rita Moreno, who plays Anita in the 1961 film, as Valentina, the wife of Doc’s Drug Store owner, is a great choice. Compared to Glass’s character, Valentina is more involved with events taking place and the emotions swirling around Tony and Maria. She’s serves as the Friar Laurence character from “Romeo and Juliet.” We see more reaction and consideration from the characters, especially from Tony, towards the advice and instruction Valentina gives. She’s even given her own singing part within the song “Somewhere.”
While the original is a great musical, I found myself taken in a bit more with this remake. The story between the songs pulls me in, even though I knew what was going to happen. If the movie cut out all the songs and dances, I’m sure I would still be just as invested. That’s not to say the songs and dance numbers are poor, insignificant or distracting. They’re fantastic. Some of the dance numbers are colorful and bright, which certainly gives life to the otherwise dark tone of this remake.
Some of the songs have been switched around. And one particular song seems oddly placed. After the big rumble scene between the Jets and the Sharks, a traumatic part of the movie, the film then cuts to Maria and her fellow employees who clean at a local department store after hours. It’s when Maria starts singing “I Feel Pretty.” It’s a strange juxtaposition. The song and choreography is great, but it interrupts the suspenseful, serious crime that just took place in the scene right before.
This is Rachel Zegler’s film debut. And she portrays Maria impressively with a lot emotion. She certainly doesn’t overdo it as her young character yearns for independence. Zegler portrays her character with much modesty. She had big shoes to fill, since the late Natalie Wood plays Maria in the 1961 film.
Ansel Elgort’s performance as Tony is a bit lackluster, at least during the first two acts. But to the actor’s credit, this must have been a difficult character to play. Tony has to be tough, reformed, in love, and able to fight when pushed too far all while dancing and singing. By the third act, he manages to express his emotions convincingly well, but it took several inconsistencies to get there.
Ariana DeBose performance as Anita impressed me the most. She has a lot of talent which comes across as natural in her role. She acts with truly convincing emotion in her character — the love of Bernardo. DeBose has a Broadway and film musical career under her belt, appearing in stage performances of “A Bronx Tale” and “Hamilton” as well as the film version of “Hamilton” and “The Prom.” Her superb talent is strong in “West Side Story,” as Anita is a character torn between dedication and friendship.
Despite how engrossed I was, I could certainly feel the movie’s long two hour and 26 minute run-time.
When it comes to Spielberg, it has been a while since he made a memorable movie on par with his earlier, popular classics. Too many of his more recent titles simply failed to impress.
I’m curious to put this new version next to the original, and compare the two side by side. While the 1961 film is a very influential movie, I really don’t think this new adaptation is worse. Nor would I say it’s so much better.
Spielberg didn’t take “West Side Story” and make the story his own. Rather, he simply remade it. Nevertheless, the story is still captivating, and the music is just as catchy and enjoyable. The songs, for the most part, are executed and placed about the story with care so that they fit in well.
No doubt “West Side Story” fans will accept this remake among faithful adaptations.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.