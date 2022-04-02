National Library Week, celebrated the first week in April, is a national observance sponsored by the American Library Association and libraries across the country. It is a time to celebrate the contributions of our nation’s libraries and librarians and to promote library use and support. All types of libraries – school, public, academic and special – participate.
First sponsored in 1958, each day of National Library Week is dedicated to a key point in library service. Below is the schedule for 2022:
Monday, April 4: State of America’s Libraries Report released, including Top Ten Frequently Challenged Books of 2021.
Tuesday, April 5: National Library Workers Day, a day for library staff, users, administrators, and Friends groups to recognize the valuable contributions made by all library workers.
Wednesday, April 6: National Library Outreach Day (formerly National Bookmobile Day), a day to celebrate library outreach and the dedicated library professionals who are meeting their patrons where they are.
Thursday, April 7: Take Action for Libraries Day, a day to rally advocates to support libraries.
The American Library Association chooses a national spokesperson each year to highlight library service. This year’s honorary chair is Molly Shannon, multiple Emmy-nominated and Spirit Award-winning actress, comedian and legendary Saturday Night Live cast member.
“I am so honored to serve as honorary chair of National Library Week for 2022. My mom was a librarian. She encouraged kids to read. So, the work of librarians and libraries has such a special place in my heart,” she said. “Libraries are places where communities connect—to things like broadband, computers, programs and classes, books, movies, video games and more. But most importantly, libraries connect us to each other. Supporting National Library Week in this role allows me to connect to my mother’s memory and all the librarians out there. Thank you for everything you do.”
The theme for National Library Week 2022 is “Connect with Your Library,” and it promotes the idea that libraries are places to get connected to technology by using broadband, computers and other resources such as online databases and reading resources like Hoopla or Libby. Libraries also offer opportunities to connect with media, programs, ideas, book discussions and craft classes in addition to checking out library books.
Most importantly libraries also connect communities to each other. For example, through story times, we connect young families to the support of others. Overall, the theme, according to the American Library Association, “is an explicit call to action – an invitation for communities to join, visit or advocate for their local libraries.”
So, what can you do to support your local library during this week (and always)? Great question! The most important thing you can do is visit your library! Whether you visit in person or virtually through Hoopla, Libby, our website or social media, libraries offer a fantastic opportunity to connect! Take time to get to know us, what we offer, and tell a friend. Seeing what we offer (and a lot of services may surprise you) will allow you to become a voice for the library.
You can also participate in the #MyLibrary promotion during this week on social media. Snap photos in the library or with what you are reading from the library and use the hashtag to promote the Dorothy Bramlage Public Library.
You can also write letters to your congressman to express how important your library is to your community. Libraries transform communities and with your help, we can spread the word!
Five New DVD’s this week:
1. West Side Story
2. A Journal for Jordan
3. Encanto
4. The Novice
5. Vikings, Season 6, Volume 2
