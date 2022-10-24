The Dorothy Bramlage Public Library in Junction City is celebrating Native American Heritage month with a series of events held from Saturday, October 22 to Monday, November 21. Entitled Native November: Sharing America’s First Stories, this period is a time to celebrate the rich and diverse cultures, traditions, and histories and to acknowledge the important contributions of Native People.
The series will kick off this Saturday, 10/22 from 11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. with a visit from the Wichita Inter-Tribal Warrior Society. The society is made up of various Nations and describes what life was like for Native People on the Plains. Weather permitting, the event will be held outside on the library grounds and include a tipi to visit.
Next up will be a performance by Wichita War Dancer, Greg Victors, on Friday, November 4 at 6:00 p.m. at the C.L. Hoover Opera House. In addition to performing native dances, Victors will also help the audience learn more about Indigenous culture, offer the chance to ask questions, and the opportunity for audience participation.
Other programs in this series include:
Native Voices: Storytime on November 8 for children ages 10 months to 8 years old
Resurrecting the Warrior: The Great War, American Indian Soldiers, and Spiritual Transformations on November 12 at 4:00 p.m. This virtual program will focus on Native American participation in World War I.
Friday Night Live: Native Culture on November 18 at 6:30. Intended for kids in Grades 6-12, shamanic meditation, Native American dishes and creation of a ribbon shirt painting will be featured.
Native People in World War II’s Thunderbird Division, November 19 at 4:00 p.m. (virtual program)
Family Ribbon Skirt/Shirt Day, November 21, 10:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.
This program series is funded in part through at $2,600 grant received from Humanities Kansas. For more information about the events, please contact Donna Porter at 785-238-4311.
