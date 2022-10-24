The Dorothy Bramlage Public Library in Junction City is celebrating Native American Heritage month with a series of events held from Saturday, October 22 to Monday, November 21. Entitled Native November: Sharing America’s First Stories, this period is a time to celebrate the rich and diverse cultures, traditions, and histories and to acknowledge the important contributions of Native People.

The series will kick off this Saturday, 10/22 from 11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. with a visit from the Wichita Inter-Tribal Warrior Society. The society is made up of various Nations and describes what life was like for Native People on the Plains. Weather permitting, the event will be held outside on the library grounds and include a tipi to visit.

