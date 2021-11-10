The holiday season has arrived in Junction City. The decorations have been put up in Heritage park, the weather is a little bit chillier and the stores are ready for Christmas shoppers. The newly opened Maple & Birch is one store that is prepared for Christmas this year.
Located on Washington Street, the owner of this Christmas market pop-up hopes to bring some holiday cheer to community members. From ornaments to home decor that celebrates Junction City, Maple & Birch offers items to brighten up homes.
“We desire to help each individual create comfortable and stylish spaces and find joy in the gift of giving,” Owner Casey Butler stated on her website.
The natural light in the store helps shoppers see the beauty of their products. In the space, exposed brick walls display some of the decorations in the store. As a locally-owned home decor and gift boutique, those who buy from the store will be supporting a local business.
Casey Butler said that the stock in the store is limited, so shoppers who see something they want to bring home should snatch it up, because they might not have the opportunity to purchase it later. Maple & Birch currently sells farmhouse-style decorations for the home. It also offers Christmas decorations and carries things to help make hosting events easy. Shoppers can find wine tasting cards, charcuterie boards, serving dishes and fancy chocolates.
Maple & Birch had its soft opening on Friday, Nov. 5. At the soft opening, Casey Butler and her husband, Dr. Jason Butler, hosted family and friends. Jason Butler, who is a newly elected Junction City Board of Education member, manned the register and helped make the customers feel welcome. Customers were treated to local wines from Liquid Art Winery and cookies from Smarter Kookie.
Maple & Birch officially opened to the public on Saturday, Nov. 6.
Elizabeth Wert, owner of Spin On Fitness Studio in Junction City, attended the grand opening and said the store took her breath away.
“It felt like Christmas came early for Junction City,” she said. “Maple & Birch is a breathtaking boutique that we needed.”
Originally, Casey Butler was going to wait until next year to open her business, when the store has a permanent location, but with the holiday season coming up, she said she wanted to have the store open in time to sell Christmas décor.
Currently, the shop is located on 660 N. Washington St., but next year Casey Butler said the shop will be around the corner in a more permanent location. The new location’s grand opening will be in the spring of 2022.
Maple & Birch is one of many new businesses in the area, including Prestige Realty, F O U N D 31 and more. Junction City Main Street and the Chamber of Commerce are two associations that help to bring in new businesses like this one, providing resources to help them thrive and grow.
For more information on Maple & Birch visit the website at mapleandbirchhome.com or the Facebook page by searching the store’s name.
