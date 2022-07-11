Mindy Allen’s new Junction City mural can be seen on the east side of the Hess and Sons building.
Although there is a fence, the majority of two murals are situated above the fence line. The mural on the east side of the building is to honor Fort Riley and the newest mural on the west side is to honor Junction City.
Mindy’s other murals are situation across town in such places as K’s Beauty Salon, Spin On Fitness, Frontier Spirits and the Junction City Police Station. These murals bring color to the community and honor the police force and military and represent our local heritage.
Mindy’s latest mural which was done on the west side of Hess and Sons in June features icons of Junction City. Jake Hess, of Hess and Sons, had the first mural featuring the military done about six months ago to pay homage to Fort Riley.
“The Salvage yard wouldn’t be as big and successful without the military,” Hess said.
He had this done as a surprise to the owner of Hess and Sons, his father, Lanny Hess. Dallas Hess, Jake’s grandfather started Hess and Sons, a full service scrap metal recycling company in 1968. The murals represent the Hess family’s love and appreciation for Fort Riley and Junction City, he said.
“I wanted to honor how beautiful Junction city is,” he said. “Junction city has a rich history and beautiful downtown that is underrated.”
Hess said he had seen Allen’s work on social media and knew he wanted her to be the artist of the murals.
“She took an idea and put to paper, and the actual mural blew the draft out of the water,” he said. “I literally talked to her for maybe two minutes and told her what I wanted, and she brought my idea to life.”
He said everyone who mentions it thanks him and asks who created it. He said people have commented that it instills a sense of pride for Fort Riley and Junction City.
Allen has two projects coming up in August. She will be painting murals on the east and north sides of the outside of the Midwest Dream Car Collection Museum building in Manhattan. She will also be painting locker rooms at a college in McPherson.
Allen said moving to Junction City opened up an avenue for her to do much bigger projects and murals than she was doing in her hometown of Scott City. She has been doing murals for 11 years and has been in Junction City for more than two years.
Social media has been a big avenue for Allen to get her artwork out to the public. She said some of her videos have over 1 million views, plus comments in different languages. She said she never dreamed that she would be able to paint murals every single day and have people see them all over the world. She thought she would only be doing a few murals and the rest would be house painting. Now she is doing exclusively murals – some indoor, but most outdoor.
Allen said she would like people to walk away from her artwork feeling that it’s a bright spot in their day and that it makes them feel good in some way.
“I like to grow and have new and bigger projects while at the same time, I am content with what I have coming up also. I love versatility in all my projects. It’s great to be able to do so many different things and not be stuck doing one thing or theme,” she said. “I don’t want to back down from a challenge. I have been asked to do silos, but I have not had the opportunity yet.”
Allen is currently painting the bottom half of the back of someone’s house, which was solid gray concrete, to look like an old limestone barn. She will finish the mural in the next few days.
“I want to thank everyone for all the support and encouragement that they give me for my murals. That is what makes me love my job so much and inspires me to do my murals even more,” she said. “It’s fun to take something that I enjoy so much and share it with others that enjoy it too.”
Allen said she plans to create a mural that is 100% uniquely her own from initial concept to finished work, with an added twist she will announce at a later date.
Mindy is booked into October. She has Facebook, Instagram and Tik Tok under the name Mindy’s Murals, and her email is mindylulu12@gmail.com.
