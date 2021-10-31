November usually puts us in the mood to express gratitude. We take time during this month to be thankful as we sit around a table with our friends and family. Maybe you even say a little extra “thank you” for the pumpkin pie, turkey and mom’s mashed potatoes. My kids are always super thankful for the mac and cheese at Thanksgiving dinner. Oh, those warm rolls! But what if we practiced gratitude all year long?
I have often read that being grateful and having a gratitude practice can lead to better health and mental well-being. I don’t know about you, but this time of year, as we start the hustle and bustle of the holidays, I could use a little boost.
A gratitude practice is easy to begin and the best part, you don’t need anything special to get started. There’s no right or wrong way to participate in a gratitude practice. For me, I sit down each evening and write five things I am thankful for. You don’t have to include anything earth-shattering, maybe today you were thankful that you didn’t get stopped by the usual red light, thankful for the cup of coffee or the five quiet minutes to drink it; how about being thankful for warm fuzzy slippers or a hot bowl of soup?
Speaking of soup, this weather is the perfect time for a bowl of soup or warm casserole. The art of creating the perfect pot of soup is sort of meditative, as you chop and mix ingredients. Then sitting down to enjoy that warm bowl is a great time to put together your list of what you are thankful for. Do you need a little help finding the best recipe that warms your body and mind? Don’t worry, we got you!
“Easy Soups from Scratch with Quick Breads to Match,” by Ivy Manning is a great way to start your soup making experience! Manning writes, “Nothing is more comforting at the end of the day than a hearty bowl of homemade soup accompanied by freshly baked bread!” The book also provides great resources to help make these winning combinations of breads and soup. Cozy classics like Farro Minestrone and Roasted Garlic Focaccia, I’m in!
“Fix-it and Forget-it: Best of Fall Recipes,” is full of super easy soups, stews and dinners. This book is packed with slow cooker meals, perfect for families on the go. After a long day, you can come home to your meal already prepared. I have loved Fix-it and Forget-it books for years because they provide such delicious and easy recipes!
“The Winter Table: Fireside Feats for Family and Friends,” by Lisa Lemke was first published in Sweden. Her cookbook provides more than 75 recipes that showcase wintertime ingredients. Soul-Satisfying dishes that are perfect for coming home on a wintry evening including savory risotto, mouthwatering roasts and good ol’ mac and cheese.
“4 Ingredients One Pot, One Bowl: Rediscover the Wonders of Simple, Home-Cooked Meals,” by Kim McCosker got my attention because of the title. Anything that I don’t have to spend a ton of money or time on after a long week at work has my vote. Making a quick, but still home-cooked meal allows me more time to spend at the dinner table and less around the stove or sink. This means more connection with my family, one of my big areas of gratitude. Packed full of roasts and bakes, soups and stews, slow cookers and casseroles, this book has something for every palette.
“Soup Night,” by Maggie Stuckey is all about creating community around a pot of soup. Stuckey describes how to start your own soup night and provides crowd-pleasing soup recipes and possibilities for every season. Breads, salads, and desserts are also included to round out your community soup night. What a perfect way to practice gratitude: a night with friends!
The past few years have taken a bit of a toll, right? I know. It’s the perfect time to practice gratitude, to create a pot of soup or yummy casserole and sit down with friends and family. We can help get you started with some delicious recipe books. But also, we’d love to remind you that YOU are part of our gratitude list.
DONNA PORTER is the Assistant Director at the Dorothy Bramlage Public Library.
