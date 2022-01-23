“Some people have Jet skis, some people have bass-boats, some people like to go to casinos or to Florida on vacation or they travel the world,” Chris Wood, owner of Copperwood Farm, stated. “For us? It’s our goats.”
Cashmere is a natural fabric known for its softness, breathability and longevity. It is difficult for some to look past the price tag of the finished sweaters and scarves, but what many do not know is that this fine fabric is derived from goats.
The Cashmere Goat Association has exact qualifications which must be met by a goat in order to be considered a true cashmere goat. The breed is not the issue, but in particular the length and width of its hair. The hair must be over an inch and a quarter long and have a width of 19 microns or thinner. A micron is one millionth of a meter. This fine length is what gives the fabric its softness. A known comparison is Merino wool, derived from sheep, which typically is between 19 and 20 microns.
These standards became common knowledge to Chris and Lorelle Wood in 2017 when they made the switch from Kiko meat goats to cashmere goats. Their farm on the west side of Milford Lake had goats on it for six years by then.
“My wife and I bought the place in 2007 and we brought goats here in 2011,” Chris said. “We had an ethical thing about selling them and just putting them on a truck. Our hearts and sweat went into them. Raising them, but then you bring them to an auction and you don’t know where they are going.”
Also, the cost of processing and making the meat available began to outweigh the profit.
“It was difficult finding a local processor that we could get into and by the time the processing was done, the cost per pound prohibited the average consumer,” Chris said. “There is a huge ethnic market in the area, but the cost of the final product is too high for their pocket.”
Then he came across cashmere goats sold on Craigslist. The type of goat interested both Chris and Lorelle. It also meant that they would not need to breed annually to come up with a product.
“The goats naturally start shedding in February. If they’re pregnant it can sometimes be sooner,” Lorelle explained. “They’ll shed up to right around April.”
A dog grooming rake helps comb out and collect the soft down undercoat, separating it from the coarser protective guard hairs. Lorelle mentioned that goats can be sheared, as sheep are, but this leaves the guard hair and undercoat together. The further separation of the two by hand or mill adds another step in the process and more cost.
“Up until April, you are running this rake through their coats,” Lorelle said. “Each goat only produces about two to maybe six ounces, but when you think about it, since it’s so fine, it’s kind of misleading.”
Lorelle collects the cashmere fibers and spins them herself when she can. She is an avid crocheter, but a beginner at spinning yarn. It was not an easy task to teach herself, which she did during the early days of the pandemic. Luckily for her, YouTube proved itself a great resource. The end result is a skein of soft yarn. Yet, cashmere is somewhat weakened by the same thinness which gains it attention. This is why the Woods have a goal of bringing Merino sheep onto the farm alongside the goats.
“Cashmere itself does not bind really sturdy,” Lorelle said. “The Merino sheep’s wool makes it much stronger fiber when you weave some in with it and you don’t lose any of the softness.”
Chris said they want to move to made-to-order shawls and scarfs, with much of the fiber product grown on the farm, processed in Kansas fiber mills or in their living room. He said they would like any additional fiber to come from within 50 miles of their farm.
Achieving this would mean further embracing a struggling local market for small fiber producers. COVID-19 shut down the farmer’s markets and craft fairs many relied on. Furthermore, despite an overwhelmingly supportive community of neighbors and farmers, Chris said he knows that for small-scale fiber producers it is a “brave new world.” Education can address this matter for both the Woods and the Cashmere Goat Association.
“One of the things that we enjoy out of this… It’s not something we went into farming looking for, but we found while farming – is sharing our farm with other people,” Chris said. “We want to help others get started, pass it on and have them share.”
Kansas State University has a Fiber Program, and the students were going to visit Copperwood Farm, but this was just at the onset of the pandemic. The Woods mean to follow back on their visit, all the while juggling full-time jobs and the farm, because they know that education leads to awareness. A greater awareness in Kansas could lead to support and better access to resources for small-scale fiber producers.
“My wife says that ‘Kansas is corn, wheat and cattle,” Chris said. “Getting goats in there is an interesting time.”
Yet they continue to receive customers solely based on word-of-mouth, which for the Woods has been enough to often sell-out their product from this “labor of love.” That is unless the moths get to it.
“The community has been over the top helpful,” Chris said. “If a goat gets out, and they do, they call us. We’re known as the goat people now.”
Learn more about the farm by visiting its Facebook page, titled Copperwood Farm Kansas, and learn about cashmere goats by visiting the Cashmere Goat Association’s website.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.