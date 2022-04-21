Quincy McKinney, nicknamed “Buddy,” a hired hand on the Dibben farm, came to Brandon and Craig Dibben with a concerned look on his face and told them a tabby cat had gotten itself stuck in the ceiling above their shed’s office. The insulation and small space made escaping an issue.
Irrelevant as it may seem, the incident touches upon the unique and variable day-to-day experience the Dibben farmers go through. At one point, they are oiling up a large fertilizer field sprayer to prepare it for planting season, and the next they are staring up at the ceiling conceiving a means by which they can free the cat who wandered in there.
Perhaps at one point the job of a farmer was much simpler. It seems, to the unacquainted, to simply be the act of planting seeds and harvesting the result. In reality, it is a comprehensive and involved role. There are many factors at hand, and this means a farmer has to wear many hats, not all of which are laden in soil. They have to embrace a life-long pursuit of learning; a path which builds generationally, acquiring hard-earned knowledge through good harvests and poor harvests.
Brandon Dibben and his father Craig, both hold degrees from Kansas State University. Craig studied business, and Brandon studied agronomy. They run Dibben Land & Cattle, an oilseed and grain farm just south of Junction City. The name is only a formality of their corporation status.
“We don’t currently have any cattle now. Quite frankly, we’re better at growing. We have a lot of neighbors who are very good at cattle,” Brandon said. “We do have three 4-H projects for the kids, however. Those are the only cows we have.”
The Dibben presence in the area began when Craig’s great-grandfather came to Kansas from England in 1872 and lived in a dugout three miles south of Wakefield. He moved closer to Grandview Plaza with his wife and continued to farm. It wasn’t until 1975 that the family farming became official and Dibben Land & Cattle was put on paper by Craig’s father. Now, the farm, still in the family, belongs to Brandon, Craig and their family. This provides foundation to their active stewardship of the land and overall compassionate husbandry; because they know they are setting up for the next generation.
“I focus on soil health, because dad got (the farm) from his father and I got it from him,” Brandon said. “We’re building up our soil. We’re taking soil tests every 2-3 years to prove that our organic matter is growing. When your organic matter grows, you don’t need all the fertilizers to have it grow the same amount.”
This conscious effort of building up the soil has positive implications for future Dibben farmers, both with longevity of the land and in regards to saving money on inputs. Specifically, fertilizer prices have reached new highs, and according to a table by the American Farm Bureau Federation published in late 2021, the prices of fertilizer inputs are 60-118% above their average price. The factors which go into the rise are numerous, including the Global Pandemic, supply-shortage and the Russian conflict. However, certain conservation efforts like monitoring soil, though not an immediate fix, can soften the blow these prices have over farmers day-to-day.
One effort in this lane that the Dibben farm has been utilizing for around 20 years is no-till planting. This is in contrast to the traditional plowing, which often leaves the soil dry and thus requires more inputs of water and oftentimes fertilizer. Brandon is particularly excited about a complementary action to no-till called cover-cropping.
For this, the Dibbens use a hybrid seed mix called Tridicale, which is wheat and rye, alongside turnips and radishes, for their cover crop. Though they do not harvest any of what grows, besides a few friends taking home some radishes, this is a beneficial practice for their operation.
“Cover crops help the soil microbes to keep active. Instead of just laying there waiting for another crop,” Craig said. “You want those soil microbes to continuously have food.”
“What we’re trying to do is shade the soil,” Brandon added. “It also protects against erosion by sheltering from the wind while also acting as a natural herbicide.”
Another critical input to consider is water.
The Ogallala aquifer and related conservation efforts have garnered attention over the last decade. This aquifer is a natural storehouse of water nearly the size of Lake Huron, which provides water to Kansas and other states in the High Plains region. Sustainable farming practices are thought to play a major role in the conservation of this natural resource. The Dibben farm has addressed this need over the years by switching from flood irrigation to underground drip tape through the NRCS Environmental Quality Incentives Program (EQIP).
“Flood irrigation is basically just ditches and the water sits in there,” Brandon explained. “The drip tape is buried and allows for controlled amounts of water.”
This work caught the attention of Senator Jerry Moran, who has been working alongside the USDA and NRCS in order to address the Ogallala aquifer situation.
“When we built the shed, the Farm Bureau began hosting listening sessions here,” Brandon said. “He (Senator Moran) had us dig up some of the drip tape so that he could see how it worked.”
The solution isn’t one size fits all. Drip irrigation like this does not work for every field that the Dibben farm works on. This is just another aspect of the problem-solving a farmer of this caliber must go through.
“We’re constantly sharpening our skills,” Craig said. “We go to regional conferences to learn. We don’t necessarily implement everything, but if we know about it, we can choose to do it or not.”
“They (EQIP) encourage sus to experiment,” Brandon added. “To take one field and try something different. If it doesn’t work, it’s just one field.”
In 2017, the Kansas Bankers Association awarded Dibben with the soil conservation award. This recognized their installation of drip irrigation as well as the use of nutrient management systems to ensure proper placement of phosphorus fertilizer. Furthermore, in the interview following the award, Brandon brought up the use of climate view technology. This is one of the many types of software a farmer can use to gather data throughout the season to make key changes to increase yield and lower inputs.
“Climate view is an app we can have on our iPads and phones,” Brandon explained. “I can monitor and look back and see what the wind was like today. What was I putting on? Then when it gets to harvest time, it gets me a yield map, and I can look at why it was so good or poor and how to make it better.”
This growing field of data collection technology in agriculture is a part of a larger philosophy of “precision agriculture.”
“We want our investments to pay us back. To do things better and more efficiently, that’s what we are always after,” Craig said.
This idea manifests itself in different ways. On the small and cheap scale, it may mean adjusting the wheels of the planter or driving 2 MPH slower while planting. On the big and expensive end, it may mean new equipment.
The large field sprayer parked outside the Dibben shed has individually controlled sprayers which pinpoint areas of need so that fertilizer is applied specifically and not broadly across areas which may not need it. This new technology then lends itself back to the data collection.
Craig went back into the office and pulled out a gigantic binder full of images of fields, broken down and labeled with the amount of fertilizer inputs applied over the season. Some areas were at zero and some much higher. The goal is to monitor which areas require more and then to potentially evaluate the usage of those areas. A section requiring high input but offering low yield may need to be re-evaluated.
In many ways, the Dibben farm is at the forefront of agriculture, constantly re-evaluating its own processes in order to continue making a positive impact, but it remains rooted in a culture centuries old. The benefits of their efforts extend to their families and the families of those who work with them.
“I’ve got to think about how it’s my dad's family, my family, Quincy’s family and the other two guys who work for us,” Brandon explained. “We’ve got to make smart decisions. It’s all our jobs.”
Their work has greater implications as well. The agriculture sector sits often at the forefront of global news and the shifts in market have ripples which affect all. Soil and water conservation efforts like the ones practiced on the Dibben farm are integral in the greater picture of agricultural health and longevity. Their work, constantly evolving, will remain a strong but quiet presence in the community.
