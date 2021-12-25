When Eagle Ridge Ranch was first visited by a county assessor to be considered “farmland,” the assessor questioned whether the ranch was even a farm at all.
The property stretches off from Eagle Ridge Road, a side street veer from Rt. 57 on the way toward Milford State Park. People know they’ve about arrived once their tires start kicking up rocks.
Neighbors may have a horse or two and some keep bees, but there aren’t many symmetrical rows of corn, football field length sprinklers or heavy-duty machinery out by Eagle Ridge. Perhaps this is why Jacob and Danielle Stenger, owners of Eagle Ridge Ranch, found themselves having to persuade the state that their land was indeed a farm.
The Stengers purchased the 18 acres which became Eagle Ridge Ranch six years ago, after moving from Ohio. The land at that time was inhospitable. They poured hours of “sweat equity” into the property, determined to foster their dream there. Neither Jacob nor Danielle had a background in running a farm. Jacob had spent many years as a firefighter and first responder, which is where he met Danielle. She has a degree in Animal Science and prompted the move to Kansas after being offered a job as a Nurse Anesthetist in Abilene.
“I grew up on a farm with horses and dogs and majored in Animal Science at a top Agricultural program,” Danielle commented, “but I was no more prepared to raise my own animals for food than he (Jacob) was by reading, listening to audiobooks and listening to podcasts.”
Their plan was to practice a “regenerative farming” approach towards livestock. Jacob describes this way of farming as letting nature “do its thing.” To some, it may seem foreign, even “hipster,” but regenerative farming can be utilized to rebuild soil by embracing the natural cycles as they present themselves.
The animals kept at the Ranch are rotated throughout the week. Manure from the chickens fertilizes, the pigs eat unwanted shrubbery and the cows and lambs trample down the ground, introducing more organic matter into the soil.
Jacob goes further to call it “polyculture,” an alternative farming method “where multi-species are interconnected and complement one another,” he said.
“Some people call us ‘soil farmers’ because we talk so much about increasing the biodiversity in the soil microbes, rotational grazing to spread out manure and replenishing the topsoil,’” Danielle said.
It’s not an easy job. Jacob likens it to being at the firehouse where there are daily chores and larger projects to work on, however, then something breaks or goes wrong, you must be ready to make a quick shift in the day. That versatility is needed on this small-scale farm because of the increased labor which comes with their methods of practice. But they have a few ranch hands.
Delaney, 6 years old, Colton, 9, and Asher, a toddler, are Jacob and Danielle’s children. Those who visit the ranch might see them sporting their “ranch hand” apparel. Colton and Delaney both look forward each day to spending time with their two pigs, Dozer and Emma. The ranch is their playground and their schoolhouse.
“We love learning right alongside our children in things they are interested in. Having them watch our trials and errors speaks volumes about doing hard things and not giving up,” Danielle said.
For Jacob, the children’s education is foremost in their “why” and “what drives their ranch.”
“It’s teaching our children the value of work ethic, resilience and being a part of something bigger than yourself,” He said.
Furthermore, the children’s participation in the ranch’s daily chores and caretaking introduces them to the source of their food and the work it takes to have chicken sitting on their plates for dinner.
They both believe that this lesson could be beneficial to all community members, some of whom may have an unrealistic idea of what it actually costs for meat to be produced. Re-building the lost connection between consumer and source can help grow the local food systems, they said. It begins with supporting local farmers.
“Farms are vital to the economy of rural America,” Jacob stated. “The further the food dollar moves away from the farm or ranch and businesses in the community, this causes the closure of these businesses and the decline of population and resources to our rural communities.”
However, Jacob realizes that it is not only the consumer and their dollar that needs to be focused. He believes that farms and ranches with open-door policies will increase transparency and further connect the consumer and their food.
Eagle Ridge Ranch has taken on two unique approaches to this issue. Only recently, the ranch has accepted “RVers” from “Harvest Hosts,” which is a membership program that provides access to a network of wineries, farms, breweries, museums and other unique attractions that invite self-contained RVers to visit and stay overnight.
The program encourages guests to purchase goods from the areas on which they schedule to park. That is made easy by the Stengers’ addition of a self-service farm stand.
“It took months to figure out the solar panels to keep the freezer cold and the lights on,” Danielle said. “Our 24/7 honor system farm stand has been a great success because of the honest, hard-working community around us who sometimes just needs a dozen eggs or pork chops for dinner.”
The Stengers are not afraid to dream, despite being rooted in a respect for the age-old ways of nature. They are currently working on purchasing 250 acres north of Chapman.
“This was the ‘go big or get out’ decision,” Danielle said. “We love what we do and want to keep learning new ways to have the best quality meat from the happiest, healthiest animals.”
A few plans for the new land include a vegetable garden hoop house, to be built into an educational program, and the farrowing of Idaho Pasture Pigs. They already have pigs on their land, but soon the pigs will be born there rather than brought to the ranch. Danielle added that Colton also wants to raise turkeys for Thanksgiving in addition to the chickens and ducks they have scurrying around.
There is soil for growth at Eagle Ridge Ranch and much is to be seen of the work they have already accomplished, but trials present themselves alongside potential.
“It’s hard to convince someone of the added value and nutritional content in local, pasture-raised meat if the focus is only the best price per pound,” Danielle said. “Walmart will always win the price war.”
Jacob reiterates that this choice of spending is a powerful ability in the hands of the community members. Where they spend their “food dollar” is like a vote. A vote that can pay the bills of a farmer and his family. A vote that can redirect the common style of farming towards methods that cultivate, rather than deteriorate the land.
Still, the center of focus for the Stengers and Eagle Ridge Ranch is and always will be “What do we want our family to eat?”
With that inspiration, they set out to continue to provide quality pasture-raised meat and grow from the soil on up. Information on the Ranch can be found on their Facebook and Instagram pages.
