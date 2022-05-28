Colton and Janae Linville had just stored some insulation in their barn when a storm sat above their home on Memorial Day weekend 2020. Up until then, they had not seen flooding on their land despite noticing signs of water damage at the corners of the barn when they first purchased the five-acre plot.
A neighbor consoled any worries, letting them know that if waters did rise, it never went past the driveway.
“Then we had six inches in about four hours, because the storm didn’t move on and just kept circling,” Janae recalled.
Colton added that rainwater starting coming in the front of the barn and the yard was flooding.
At the time, they were only raising chickens and tending to a few small gardens. The water swept away the raised beds along with their sons’ pool and chased the chicks up to a lip above their coop. Meanwhile, Colton and Janae scrambled to shore up problems and prevent as much damage as they could. One task begot another as the water began to “seep through the floorboards.”
“After we finished another, we remembered another one. I thought, oh, we’ve got to figure this out before it all drowns,” Janae said. “But we had minimal damage.”
The flood was a proving ground for the young homesteaders who have only added to their establishment since.
Wool Hammer Farm, as they’ve christened it, sits just north of the Smoky Hill floodplain. Colton and Janae brought their family there in November 2019 after he left his commission in the Army.
Colton, originally from Douglas Kansas, began working on farms at his father’s request since he was a boy, handling odd and end jobs. Much of what he does now has been taught by family or learned from experience.
“My grandpa, he was a farmer, and then my other grandpa, he was a rancher and an electrician, but he always had tons of cattle on his ranch,” Colton said. “Dad was an engineer, but he still made us work all the time. We were always getting farmed out to other people to work.”
He said one of those odd jobs was butchering chickens. He said it later made sense for him to move out into the country and start a homestead.
“It’s always been the goal. I mean, the goal is a couple 100 acres. But as of now we just want to grow all our own food and have the boys out in the country,” Colton said.
For Janae, it took a little getting used to, but now their entire family, including their two boys Ervin and Abe, have embraced a role on the farm. The operation now includes three different heritage livestock breeds, chickens, ducks, a “work-in-progress” garden and a small forge converted from a garage.
“She’s (Janae) the wool, I’m the hammer,” Colton explained.
The wool from their romeldale sheep is turned into long, narrow bundles of fiber called roving. Janae then is able to make wool from these.
“I have a couple spinning wheels to spin the roving, which is just all the fibers that’ve been aligned, into a 12x9 section of wool, or you can do it into strips,” Janae said. “Romeldales are a heritage breed. So, we’re planning on growing our flock so that we can … help people learn more about them and save them from going extinct.”
She refers to the challenged existence of heritage breed animals such as their Romeldale Sheep or Guinea Pigs and American Chinchilla Rabbits. The Romeldale has never been a very numerous breed, according to The Livestock Conservancy, but their breed is specific to the United States, and their wool is rare and of high quality.
The Linville’s aspire to work with The Livestock Conservancy’s mission of raising awareness of these heritage breeds which are losing relevance due to modern agriculture practices. Janae’s wool can be sold with support from LC through their “Shave ‘Em to Save ‘Em” program once they sign up. The program recognizes fiber artists who work with wool from breeds on the “conservation priority list,” such as Romeldales.
“It helps the consumers meet the farmers. We could sell their fleeces as a whole, unprocessed. You can turn it into roving and sell it that way, yarn, whatever the customer wants,” Janae said.
The Linville’s specific choice of breed represents a more traditional approach to agriculture as well.
“Let a pig be a pig and chicken be a chicken,” Colton said, referring to a favorite book on farming “Pigness of Pig” by Joel Salatin, “So, that’s what we tried to do here. Let the animals be animals and then we eat them.”
Salatin runs a farm in Virginia with the goal of “emotionally, economically and environmentally enhancing agriculture.” He embraces rotational grazing on healthy grass and supports the natural state of animals and plants within a symbiotic feeding cycle. The Linvilles embraced this philosophy by practice as well as scale; acknowledging that in order to learn, they need to start small and start where they are. The same, they say, should be embraced by others, no matter the size.
Their goal is to eventually be able to scale up and feed others, but for right now, they are focused on what they have.
“Just clean food. Turn the boys into men. Raise stuff the way God intended,” Colton said. “We’re going to probably increase our sheep flock a little bit, try to increase our pigs and then the meat birds will increase. We’ve got 95-ish right now and then I have another 100 coming in July … but the goal right now is good healthy food for our kids.”
More information on Heritage Breeds and the mission of The Livestock Conservancy can be found on the LC website.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.