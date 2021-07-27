The C. L. Hoover Opera House is enjoying some new window treatment in the form of perfs. Perfs are sheets of perforated plastic that stick to the outside of a window. The perfs can be customized for advertising shows for the upcoming season and they act as a sun shade from the inside.
The Opera House first purchased perfs for the 2019 Season. Current perfs advertise the upcoming shows for the 2021-2022 Season. The window treatments are bright and inviting. They provide color, shade and information for all who pass by. If you haven’t seen the windows yet, definitely take a drive by the West and North sides of the Opera House.
The Opera House re-opens with it’s first show with The Quebe Sisters, Friday, July 30th at 7pm. A FREE Picnic Style PRE SHOW Dinner will begin at 5:30pm. Admission to the FREE Dinner will require a purchased show ticket and a Vaccination.
