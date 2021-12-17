The Fort Riley Operation Santa Claus Program has helped service members’ children receive Christmas gifts in the area for 37 years. They are wrapping up the program (and gifts) in the next few days before Christmas.
The program provides gifts to children of local active-duty junior enlisted service members with financial needs. They can apply for the program through their units and then pick up the toys, wrapped or unwrapped, at the Operation Santa Claus “workshop” on base before Christmas Eve.
Santa’s workshop, at Building 1828 on Camp Funston, is decorated with hundreds of toys lined against the walls in shelves and sitting on fake snow in the midst of cardboard ginger bread houses, blow-up snowmen and synthetic Christmas trees. Volunteers are titled as elves.
Each family receives one book per child, one puzzle or game per family, two toys per child and stocking stuffers in a hand-stitched stocking, stitched by individual volunteers, Operation Santa Claus head elf SFC Carlos Lane said.
As of last week, the organization had more than 90 families singed up to receive gifts. Lane said they expect to have 200-300 families by Christmas. He said they have received around $30,000 so far this year and still have donations coming in. Many of the donations come from unit families, he said.
Lane said they receive help from about 20 volunteers in addition to the nine permanent volunteers from the fort.
There is still time to give this year, whether through monetary gift or new toys for children up to 18 years of age. Donors should not wrap the toys and should buy toys in the $10-$20 price range from major toy distributors, like Walmart and Target. Donation boxes are on Fort Riley and at businesses throughout Junction City, Ogden and Manhattan.
Businesses to find donation boxes for toys and money in Junction City include Junction City Chamber of Commerce and Prairie Dental Clinic. Seitz Elementary School, Fort Riley Middle School and Fort Riley Elementary School are the schools that have donation boxes.
Lane said they run out of baby items the fastest, because many junior enlisted service members have young families.
Junior enlisted service members can still sign up to get gifts for their children up until Dec. 22.
David Cruz, E4 Specialist, said this is the first year he signed up with the program so that his children, ages two and four, will have gifts under the tree this year.
“I think it’s really great that the program’s helping soldiers, especially being E4 and below, it’s kind of hard at Christmas time and the holidays, so this is really helpful,” he said. “My daughter’s going to love it.”
To learn more about the program, visit the Operation Santa Claus, Fort Riley, Facebook page at facebook.com/Opsantafortrileyks/.
