Clay Center — Hate. This is an often-used word in our culture. Hate speech. Acts of hate. Hate crimes. Why do people hate? Sometimes it is aimed at others who are not like them and those who do not conform to their set of beliefs, values or convictions. They are not part of their political party, their religion, or maybe they are a different race or speak a different language. There is something within us as humans that seems to stiffen up or flat out reject those who are not like us. As a result, because of hate, there are always people in society that are rejected, condemned or seemingly pushed to the side.

There was a time when Jesus was teaching people in the temple, and in walked a group of religious leaders immediately gathering the attention of the crowd. They interrupted Jesus’ teaching by heartlessly dragging some unnamed woman with them, and presented her before Him. Then in a further act of public humiliation, they stated that she had been caught having an affair with a married man. Then they asked Jesus what should be done with her, fully knowing what their laws require. They did not care about the woman. She was just a tool being used to challenge Jesus so they could find something to arrest Him for.

CLINT DECKER is president of Great Awakenings. Please share your comment with Clint at cdecker@greatawakenings.org and follow his blog at clintdecker.blogspot.com.

