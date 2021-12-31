Friends of the K9 Vest Midwest raised $6,000 for bulletproof dog vests by auctioning off paintings that K9 dogs created.
Emily Fawcett, founder and director of the organization, said the idea for the fundraiser came to her as she was scrolling through social media. A recent trend is to put paint on a canvas, place it in a plastic bag, put peanut butter on the outside of the bag and give it to dogs to lick and play with, creating an artistic masterpiece when the plastic is then cut off the canvas.
Fawcett thought it was a great way to raise money for the K9s, by getting them involved in the fundraising. She contacted K9 dog handlers in Kansas, some of whom never heard about the painting method and wondered what she meant by “dogs painting.”
After explaining the idea, Fawcett said seven handlers picked the colors for the paintings, followed the initial steps and let their K9s create the masterpieces.
“(The dogs) would lick the peanut butter off or they would paw at it; a couple of them rolled on them,” she said. “We had one that started running around with it and playing fetch.”
She said the K9s were from Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office, Kansas Highway Patrol, three from Geary County Sheriff’s Office and two from Junction City Police Department.
In addition to the seven K9s, Fawcett let two dogs from her dog rescue, Always & Furever Midwest Animal Sanctuary, in Lawrence create two smaller paintings for the auction.
Fawcett coordinated with Adam Wilkey, owner of Bird Dog Saloon, and Josh Allen, firefighter and co-owner of the saloon, to have the fundraiser at their establishment. Firefighter and EMTP Adam Powers gathered others with the Junction City Fire Department, and the department created frames for the paintings and made chili for the event.
Fawcett said at least 50 people came to the fundraiser on Dec. 20 at Bird Dog Saloon at 720 Caroline Ave. in Junction City from 5:30-7:30 p.m., and they were more than generous in their bids.
Although the group wasn’t expecting it, the paintings sold for a total of $6,000. A full third of that amount was a single bid for the painting created by Geary County Sheriff’s Office’s
K9, Nova, who attending the event.
Fawcett said many fans of Nova and her special story were at the event, and her painting sold for $2,000.
“I’m not often at a loss for words, but I’ll tell you what, as a committee, the directors and I thought the most we’d get for a painting was like $175,” she said. “With people’s generosity and kindness and caring compassion for this, we blew that out of the water.”
Geary County Sheriff Daniel Jackson said the bulletproof dog vests they purchase are $2,000 a piece, so the amount raised at the auction will allow the Friends of the K9 Vest Midwest organization to help multiple K9s receive vests.
“It was a fun event,” he said. “It was neat.”
Fawcett said most of the money from the event will go to K9s in Geary County and the surrounding community, and the rest will go toward helping other K9s in the state to receive vests. Depending on the type of bulletproof vest, they can cost anywhere from $700 to $2,000, she said.
“This got a lot of handlers’ attention,” she said. “They’re like, ‘if Junction City can do this, let’s get behind this,’ so we have about seven K9s that are about to paint.”
She said the organization is planning another fundraiser in April, which will be a cornhole tournament. Follow the organization’s Facebook page for updates.
