In the church year, Pentecost is celebrated on the eighth Sunday after Easter. On Pentecost three years ago, I was preaching a sermon in an Anglican church in Mai Mahiu, Kenya.
Mai Mahiu is a settlement in the Rift Valley, about two hours from Nairobi. The town is on a major truck highway. The homes are shanties with no running water or plumbing. The church is a focus for the people who live in Mai Mahiu. I was there as part of the Episcopal Diocese of Kansas’ Kansas-2-Kenya program. The priest in Mai Mahiu, Fr. David, invited me to preach on Pentecost.
Now we had only been in Kenya for 24 hours. I was jetlagged and trying to acclimate to life in a country where I could not drink the water, and access to indoor plumbing was rare. Most of all, however, I was afraid. I was afraid to preach on such an important day in a language most of the congregation would not understand. I was afraid my carefully crafted message about the Holy Spirit would be lost in translation, literally.
Despite the awkwardness of speaking and then pausing for the translator to talk, my fear soon dissolved. I literally felt the presence of the Holy Spirit in that small cinder block church, and I saw the Spirit’s presence in the people. During my sermon, the women and the children got up and danced. I learned later it was not my gifted sermon, but their response to the presence of the Holy Spirit. Dancing in church is a common and amazingly joyful thing to witness in Africa.
For some Christians, we can fear the Holy Spirit and especially the Spirit’s action in our lives. We work to tamp down the Spirit’s energy and ineffable joy.
Fear is also the defining feature of our lives right now. Fear for our children and teachers and gun violence. Fear of the Russian aggression. Fear about the economy. Fear for our health. Fear for the future of our churches. And ultimately fear for the security we may no longer feel in our lives.
In his letter to the church in Rome, St. Paul wrote “For you did not receive a spirit of slavery to fall back into fear, but you have received a spirit of adoption.”
Not a spirit of fear, but one of adoption. And what do we receive as God’s adopted children? We receive not fear, but courage, because we are adored for who we are.
Fear. There is a lot of it going around these days. Which is why Paul’s words are so powerful and necessary to hear. “For you did not receive a spirit of slavery to fall back into fear, but you have received a spirit of adoption.” Paul Continues, “When we cry, ‘Abba! Father!’ it is that very Spirit bearing witness with our spirit that we are children of God, and if children, then heirs, heirs of God and joint heirs with Christ.”
This, fundamentally, is the work of the Holy Spirit. Not an anemic, shy member of the Trinity, but the energetic, raging fire that is our life force. The Spirit exists within each of us to be with us in times of fear and to remind us that we are Christ’s siblings and God’s children. Paul goes on to say that we are co-heirs with Christ. Co! What God has given Jesus – profound grace and love – we receive in equal measure!
When we accept the power of the Holy Spirit as a manifestation of God’s love for us, fear has absolutely no control in our lives. And it is the work of the Holy Spirit to come along side of us whenever we are tempted to forget these things and ground us again in this confidence.
The Holy Spirit is our powerfully animating force. Just as God is in a relationship with God’s self, and his son, and his spirit, so the triune God is in relationship with us through the gift of the Holy Spirit.
The antidote to our fear and the world’s fear is our advocate, the Holy Spirit. Let the Holy Spirit be the gift God meant it to be in your lives. It will make all the difference in the world.
